Narciso Has was never headed when winning the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle under Mark Walsh.

The Willie Mullins trained juvenile had won a Grade 2 over C&D on St Stephen's Day and was made favourite off the back of that performance to reverse the Fairyhouse form of his stable debut with Mange Tout.

Those two were in first and second throughout the Grade 1 with Jack Kennedy always keeping the leader in his sights but when they quickened off the home turn, Mange Tout could never get on terms with her rival who pulled nicely clear.

Selma De Vary, a stablemate of the winner, was settled in rear by Paul Townend on her first start since joining the yard from France. She scythed through a congested pack after the second last to move into third but, again, she could never quite get on terms with Narciso Has and still had four and a half lengths to find at the line.

Selma De Vary did, though, pull one and a half clear of Mange Tout with the remainder well strung out behind.

Mullins said: "Very good performance, did it the hard way from the front.

"He settled lovely in front, jumped well in front and had enough left for a kick at the end. He's mature as well and looking at him, I think he's going to make into a nice chaser, he's a fine, big specimen of a horse. He was very green the first day he ran but he's learning all the time."

Mullins is also hopeful that there's a good deal more to come from Selma De Vary, adding: "She missed a lot of time and I think she'll improve a good bit for that run, she was a little bit green going to the last; Paul brought her wide, he didn't want to get involved with the others, and I think she has a big future."

Walsh also believes there's a big future ahead for Narciso Has, commenting: "If he stays sounds he could be anything. He will make a good chaser - he jumped one of the hurdles down the back like a fence.”

Of the race itself he said: "He done all the donkey work but he quickened up the straight to the last and pulled away. All he does is gallop, but he has a turn of foot, for all I didn't want a sprint so that's why I let him go on in front.

“That was very good, certainly different to the first time I rode him. He quickened up the straight after the last and did it well.

“The way he won the last day gave me a lot of encouragement and I've ridden him out a few times at home and at home he's felt a different horse since his first run."

On the going, he added: "It's a lot heavier than yesterday, it's tough work."

