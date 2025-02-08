Game Spirit report and free video replay: Master Chewy swoops late

Master Chewy (11/1) came out on top in a dramatic finish to the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Game Spirit Chase at Newbury.

His stablemate Matata tried to lead his rivals a merry dance from the front and was still in front jumping the final fence. However he went to his left there and needed straightening out before he reached the elbow. JJ Slevin managed to do that but Sam Twiston-Davies aboard the winner, trained by his father Nigel, was running straight and true down the centre of the track. He was soon in front and ran on strongly to score by a length-and-a-quarter from Libberty Hunter, another to finish well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “He has got some smashing form and it was a really good run. It hasn’t always gone his way this season. He has been beaten coming up in the handicaps and things like that, but that was a superb run. “I think the race could have come a bit too soon for Matata after having a hard race at Windsor, and that is what I’m putting that down to, but this is lovely as he was giving weight to Matata today so he did a lovely job. “I did see them a lot closer than the market had it priced up as every time they have been together this one has always beaten Mrtata, and he would have done in the Arkle at Cheltenham until he fell. They are both lovely horses and you couldn’t split them. “I did see him winning after the last as he was always going to run on and he probably needs further. He will perhaps go to the Ryanair now. I will have to talk to all the experts, but the Ryanair could be slightly easier than the Champion Chase. “The owners have been very supportive as they have had to be patient. They are the yard sponsor and they are superstars. They had a terrible time with I Like To Move It, but that was pretty exciting and wonderful. “Matata will go for the Champion Chase. He ran his heart out at Windsor and that has probably come a few weeks too soon. We have four or five weeks until the next one so it is onwards and upwards.”

