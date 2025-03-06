Olly Murphy's horse goes for back-to-back victories in the valuable two-mile handicap hurdle at Sandown and the sponsors report sustained support for the nine-year-old after he featured among 17 runners at the final declaration stage.

Speaking on Thursday, Betfair's Barry Orr said: "It's all change at the top with last year's winner Go Dante coming in for significant support and he is by far the biggest mover.

"Having been introduced into the market at 25/1, he is now just 11/2 and joint-favourite along with Bo Zenith.

"Conversely, our initial favourite Lump Sum has been friendless and is now 8/1 from 5/1."

The easy-to-back Lump Sum, trained by Sam Thomas, tops the handicap under 3lb claimer Dylan Johnston, while along with Go Dante there are three more previous course and distance winners in the field, namely Knickerbockerglory (Dan Skelton), Ooh Betty (Ben Clarke) and Hardy Du Seuil (Jamie Snowden).

Orr added regarded the bonus available for any horse able to win this weekend's race and follow up in any contest at Cheltenham next week: "The £100,000 Jockey Club bonus adds further intrigue to an already fascinating contest. Hopefully someone can land that prize."

The big race is due off at 2.25 and forms part of a seven-race card at Sandown Park, where the going is currently described as 'Good to Soft, Soft in places' on the hurdle track.