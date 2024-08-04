Galway Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Sunday's meeting at Galway.
Classic-winning jockey Micky Fenton bagged his biggest winner as a trainer when Physique won the €100,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap at Galway.
The feature race on the final day of the week-long festival, Fenton – who won the 1000 Guineas on Pam Sly’s Speciosa in 2006 – booked Seamie Heffernan for the four-year-old.
Adopting his usual front-running tactics, which had seen him agonisingly caught close home in his last two races at Killarney and Naas, this time he held on to win at 9/1.
Making full use of his draw in stall three, Heffernan soon had an early advantage but again looked vulnerable turning into the straight.
Dunum had tracked him all the way and seemed sure to pick him up, but inside the final furlong his challenge floundered and it was left to Hurricane Ivor to lay down the final challenge, but he went down by half a length.
“We were moaning that we didn’t win the last day, but it’s worked even better today,” said Fenton.
“There is one way to ride him and he likes to get on with things. He gets a bit wound up if you try to hold him back and Seamie knows him after riding him the last couple of times. He kept going on the ground.
“That’s just my third winner as a trainer and I’m a bit in shock to be honest. It’s amazing for the Sheehans who have the Grand Hotel in Killarney. Patsy owns him and took over the horses from his brother John who trained in the UK.
“John rang me one day and said I’m retiring to Ireland and I’ll have a few horses with you. Unfortunately John died of cancer so Patsy took over the horses and I’m sure John is looking down on us today.”
Saint Roi and Hurricane Georgie, both unplaced in the Galway Plate earlier in the week, returned to Ballybrit on the final day of the festival to win.
The Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, a Grade One winner over fences as a novice and also successful in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020, is now nine but relished being ridden aggressively by Aidan Kelly.
He looked a sitting duck in the Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase as The Dasher Conway and Dreal Deal closed in but he battled back to win by a length and a quarter at 13/2.
Kelly said: “I’d say he wasn’t suited by the big field in the Plate, he got a fright at the first and never travelled from there on.
“Willie and Frank (Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus) today just said have him as handy as you can and he jumped and travelled great.
“He was taking a grip coming to his fences, but in the straight I’d say he was just getting a bit lonely. I’m probably having more of a blow than he is!”
He added: “This is my first winner for Willie, but I’ve only had a couple of rides for him.”
The victory ensured Mullins ended the week as leading trainer, while the success of Gordon Elliott’s Hurricane Georgie for Jack Kennedy meant he took home the leading rider prize.
Sent off 4/1 in the Kinlay Hostel Chase having finished seventh in the Plate, she gradually wore down Mullins’ Easy Game and pulled away to win comfortably by four and a half lengths.
“She’s a great little mare, she’s very tough. She’s not the biggest in the world and she prefers those smaller fields. She jumped very well there today,” said Kennedy.
“I picked them up fairly handy and I’d say she only did what she had to when she hit the front.”
Regarding being top jockey for the festival he said: “I don’t usually have a good Galway so it’s nice to get that this year.
“It’s a great week when you’re having a bit of luck, but it’s a long week when you’re not!”
Kennedy had earlier won on Mark Fahey’s 100/30 joint-favourite Flicker Of Hope in the Kenny Galway Handicap Hurdle.
