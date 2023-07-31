Galway Monday review: Mystical Power 16/1 for Sky Bet Supreme

A review of Monday's action from Galway where Mystical Power made a winning hurdling debut and is a 16/1 chance for the Sky Bet Supreme.

Power slashed for Cheltenham after sparkling debut win Mystical Power (6/4 favourite) made a perfect start over obstacles in the Galwaybayhotel.com & TheGalmont.com Novice Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ charge is bred to be a champion as a son of Galileo and the first foal of multiple Grade One winner Annie Power and he triumphed on his bumper debut at Ballinrobe in May. Connections made a swift switch to hurdling with the four-year-old and he duly justified that confidence when cruising home by seven lengths in the hands of Mark Walsh. Paddy Power make Mystical Power a 16/1 shot for both the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdles at next year’s Cheltenham Festival and Mullins was certainly impressed.

He said: “That was a huge performance compared to his bumper performance. He likes jumping but there is a lot of improvement to come as he made at least three mistakes. Like his mother (who won on debut at Galway), he’s won here on his second run and hopefully he’ll be half as good as her. “I’ll continue hurdling with him now. I don’t want to go back to the flat – I may do that next year with him. He looks like a horse that we might aim at the Royal Bond or something like that.” Memorable win for Barron Teed Up dug deep to cling on to victory in the Connacht Hotel (QR) Handicap, the feature event on day one. Trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by Raymond Barron, the six-year-old was sent off the 7/2 favourite for the two-mile-one-furlong affair after finishing second at Tramore on his most recent outing. HMS Seahorse and Whisky Sour were to the fore turning for home, but Teed Up grabbed control with a couple of furlongs to run and had to keep finding for pressure as The Very Man produced a finishing burst. However, Teed Up was not for passing, coming home half a length in front with Shajak a further half-length back in third and HMS Seahorse taking fourth.

