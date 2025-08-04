Galway Festival reflections: Donn McClean column

He's survived the week at the Galway Festival and here are Donn McClean's key takeaways.

1. Conjuring stories Galway has this habit of conjuring stories, and Alan O’Sullivan’s victory on Filey Bay in the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders’ Handicap on Monday was one of those. The Connacht Hotel Handicap is the race that most Irish amateurs want to win, more than almost every other race. Alan O’Sullivan set out this year with the objective of proving himself to be good enough to just get a ride in the race. Winning it was just too outlandish to even countenance. Filey Bay can be tricky, but Alan O’Sullivan got on well with him when he rode him at home and, ultimately, with John Gleeson on Toll Stone and Harry Swan on The Shunter, the winner’s stable companions, Emmet Mullins and JP McManus entrusted him with the ride. It’s very easy to point to a winning ride and say that it was a good one, but this one was. Patient from flagfall, he could have gone wide on the run down the hill but, if he had, he probably would have had to have gone very wide. Instead, he trusted his horse, trusted that, when the gaps appeared, he would have the energy to be able to move into them. They did and he did. It was an impressive piece of horsemanship from a young amateur rider on the up. The importance of the win was not lost, nor was the poignancy of it, as Alan looked to the skies on crossing the winning line with thoughts of his late brother Michael.

Alan O'Sullivan and Filey Bay win at Galway

2. Hurdle drama There was a dramatic conclusion to the Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday, with Helvic Dream getting up to beat Ndaawi by a head but, actually, the drama was only beginning. The drama continued when the two trainers involved, Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade, Meathmen both, friends off the track but rivals on it, stood side by side in the winner’s enclosure awaiting the result, and when it was announced that the placings had been reversed. You have to feel for Helvic Dream’s owners, and for Donagh Meyler and Noel Meade, who also sent out Jesse Evans to finish second in the Plate the previous day. Fundamentally, it is not ideal that nobody was certain how it would go, that you could argue the case for either outcome, either the result to stand or the placings to be reversed. Consequently, it wasn’t surprising that, after the placings were reversed, Noel Meade indicated that he intended to appeal. Precedent provides conflicting messages. You can point to similar instances in which the result was allowed to stand, and you can point to similar instances in which placings were reversed. And this all under the same set of rules. That leaves the issue with the rules, and the interpretation thereof. Historically, the benefit of the doubt has tended to go to the horse who passes the post first. Leave the result as it is. The “he probably would have won anyway” argument. But it is correct that, if there is a doubt, the benefit of that doubt should go to the horse who suffered the interference. There are degrees of probability here, but it makes sense that the burden of proof should be on the perpetrator, not on the victim. 3. Top trainers Gordon Elliott had a great Galway Festival. He had never won the Galway Hurdle before, so Ndaawi’s win under Jack Kennedy added the summer showpiece to his burgeoning CV. He had won the Plate the previous day too with Western Fold, a second Plate in three years for rider Danny Gilligan, a fifth Plate for Gordon Elliott, and that put the Cullentra trainer in an elite group of trainers who have won the Galway Plate and the Galway Hurdle in the same year. He had three other winners besides, King Of Kingsfield and Winning Smut and Zanahiyr, which brought his total to five for the week, more than any other trainer. Strangely, he was not crowned Leading Trainer for the week. That accolade went to Willie Mullins again, for the 10th time. Willie Mullins had four winners for the week, one less than Elliott, but he had seven seconds and four thirds, as against no seconds for Elliott and six thirds. On the points-based system on which the Leading Trainer award at the Galway Festival is based, Willie Mullins came out on top. The Leading Rider awards are based on numbers of winners, with the National Hunt award going to Jack Kennedy, who had four winners, and the Flat award going to Dylan Browne McMonagle, who had three, the same as Wayne Lordan, with Dylan Browne McMonagle coming out on top on countback.

Willie Mullins - top trainer at Galway again