Man On The Spot has a guide and a selection for every race on the third day of the Galway Festival.

Willie Mullins has won six of the last eight renewals and Joseph O'Brien the other two. The former has three entries with Paul Townend on board Champ Kiely, who did well to land a Limerick bumper in May last year as he has a stayer's pedigree. O'Brien runs DAWN RISING, a former Ballydoyle inmate who won a Limerick maiden in 2020 by 12 lengths before runner-up in a Newmarket Group 3 two years ago. He hasn't run subsequently but looks a classy recruit to hurdling and gets the vote. Dual bumper winner Misty's Gift did better when sent over 3m at Cork while Country Queen has improved with every run in bumpers and has the pedigree to make a smart hurdler. 5.40 SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle

Flying Scotsman won twice on the Flat at this fixture in 2020 and though not quite hitting the heights over timber so far will be tuned up after a recent run on the Flat. His stablemate SAN SALVADOR might have won a Grade 3 novices' hurdle at Tipperary but for falling at the last and had a run on the level last week so he looks to have been aimed at this. Shoot First makes his handicap debut after a comfortable victory at Tipperary while Skippin Court easily landed a Sligo handicap though is up 7lb. Snake Oil has a big weight following his Fairyhouse maiden success but Rock Road only faded close home when tackling 3m at Kilbeggan and looks best of Willie Mullins' trio.

Tullypole Annie won easily at Ballinrobe last week and Rachael is on board despite Henry De Bromhead running Punchestown maiden winner Frontline Worker. Gordon Elliott has a strong hand and RETURN TO BASE was very impressive in a novices' race at Punchestown and a mark of 111 for her handicap debut may be greatly underestimating her ability. Jack Kennedy chooses her over Hophornbeam, who just missed out on a hat-trick at Sligo a couple of weeks ago. Another from the yard, Shesadream, disappointed on her hat-trick bid when odds-on at Kilbeggan but Purple Mountain won a Grade 3 novices' race on her return from a break at Tipperary in October and the lack of a recent run won't be a problem. 6.40 Tote Galway Plate

Early Doors won this in 2020 but Mark Walsh prefers the owners The Shunter, which is no surprise given the nine-year-olds record in big races with two victories at Cheltenham to his credit. His trainer makes no secret that he's targeted this race along with Cape Gentleman, a Grade 2 winner over hurdles who was in cracking form in novice chases last autumn. Last year's runner-up Easy Game, one of a trio of Willie Mullins' entries, has won his last four over fences and Jack Foley has been booked to reduce his big weight. Paul Townend is on board El Barra, who has had a break since landing a lucrative handicap at the Punchestown festival for which he's been raised 10lb. Joseph O'Brien is mob-handed with Punchestown handicap winner Fire Attack possibly the best of them while Battleoverdoyen, a winner at this fixture last year, can go well for Gordon Elliott. GABYNAKO has been placed in Grade 1 company at Cheltenham and Punchestown the last twice. Beaten a head by Grand National hero Noble Yeats here in October he's been freshened up by Gavin Cromwell and has the class to see him home.

The combination of Joseph O'Brien and Derek O'Connor looks formidable and though COMFORT ZONE has never raced beyond a mile his pedigree suggests he'll be ideally suited by this trip. Hallowed Star won a handicap hurdle at the fixture last year and has continued in good form on the Flat while Merlin Giant was narrowly beaten in a bumper here a year ago. The latter's new stable companion Thousand Tears had some smart form for previous connections while Dads Lad got his act together over fences last week though Patrick prefers Hallowed Star. Monarchs Brae has performed with credit in two Curragh maidens and can get into the action while The Last Mardi is interesting having won two bumpers. 7.50 Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race Handicap

DAIRERIN (NAP) had been in fine form before running here on Monday so it was no surprise when he scored with a bit in hand. With his stable in outstanding form he's handed the vote to defy a 7lb penalty. Mister Wilson won over 7f here in October but that was on heavy ground, as was his previous victory at Gowran. Ezine scrambled home in a Naas maiden then didn't get the best of runs in a Gowran handicap so should do better. Sir Antonino had been disappointing before scrambling home in a Limerick maiden where first-time blinkers worked the oracle. With the headgear on again he should make a bold bid to complete a double. Mudamer hasn't been beaten far recently and his rider's claim alleviates his big weight so he can get into contention.

Walking On Glass won this in 2020 and No Thanks scored a year ago. The latter, one of half-a-dozen from Matthew Smith's yard, is 14lb higher and stable companion Cozone, with Colin Keane booked, might prove more of a threat. La Hacienda also runs for the yard though she'll need to improve again from her victory at Leopardstown. Dark Voyager scored at this meeting in 2020 and finished second to stable companion Maze Runner at the Curragh last time but UNANSWERED keeps answering all the questions asked of him and still looks remarkably well treated going for his fifth successive victory which includes one over hurdles.

CHINX OF LIGHT has won over hurdles here and completed a double over timber in May. Beaten a head on his chasing debut at Kilbeggan, he started favourite for a novice chase at Limerick last week and was leading when falling at the sixth. Captain Kangaroo was a long way behind in that Kilbeggan event but Fakiera will improve from his narrow defeat by ll Courra at Limerick though the winner has done little for the form. Western Run is held on that latter run but stable companion Alfa Mix wasn't far behind the selection at Kilbeggan and could provide the main threat.

A tremendous renewal with SOLE PRETENDER getting the vote despite being the only one not to have won last time though that was over hurdles after completing a double over fences. Call Me Lyreen, a very smart hurdler, hasn't had much to beat in his last two runs over fences but has done it well enough while Ganapathi sauntered home at Wexford to remain unbeaten over the bigger obstacles. The Dara Man showed massive improvement to land a Killarney handicap and Champagne Gold's victory over Everglow at Wexford puts him right in the picture. Visionarian made a winning start over fences at Wexford but like Mind Your Money will need to find more in this company. 3.20 Rockshore Handicap

Church Mountain was well beaten here on Tuesday. Dedillon won this last year off a 4lb lower mark and Andrew Slattery can't use his 3lb claim this time. Big Baby Bull was having his first start for new connections when scoring at Naas and Colin Keane has been booked while with her stable in outstanding form Aurora Princess has to enter the equation after another fine run at the Curragh. Plunkett arrives in top form though an 8lb rise for his Leopardstown victory makes this tougher while Ampeson, who defied a 7lb penalty when completing a double at Leopardstown, has also been hit with another 8lb. COMFORT LINE's second to Raadobarg in the Irish Lincoln would probably be good enough and he bounced back to form at Fairyhouse but Cosmic Vega's latest second place at Roscommon came on testing ground. Ballinrobe winner Takeachancejimmy would also prefer more rain.

Prettiest has run almost exclusively in Pattern race company since a winning debut in May last year. Her stable won this with a three-year-old filly in 2017 so expect a better run. The younger generation have a very good record in the race and Affogato found Group 3 company just beyond him at Fairyhouse though wasn't helped by a slipped saddle. NECTARIS was beaten just a nose in that latter event when headed right on the post. She can make all though her in-form yard also run easy Limerick handicap winner Himalayan Beauty. Night Of Romance completed a double when landing a premier handicap at the Curragh but has been hit with a massive 12lb rise while stablemate Voice Of Angels is held by the selection on earlier running at the Curragh. 4.30 Guinness Novice Hurdle

Willie Mullins has won the last four and HORS PISTE (NAP) will no doubt be fancied to follow up on her facile success at Kilbeggan and though this is a very much stiffer test her earlier efforts in Grade 1 and 2 company suggest she can continue the stable domination. Salvador Ziggy completed a double when defying mistakes at Roscommon though will need to jump better and Falcon Eight may prove more of a threat. Dermot Weld's 2021 Chester Cup winner was beaten less than two lengths when placed in Grade 2 company the last time he ran over hurdles and looks certain to go well. The Friday Man followed a very easy bumper success with an impressive hurdling debut at Bellewstown while Another Choice is very closely matched with Salvador Ziggy on their run at Punchestown. Arabian King was engaged in the 8.20 last night. 5.05 Guinness Galway Hurdle

TUDOR CITY won this in 2019 and was less than five lengths behind the winner last year. He's invariably competed in tough handicaps over timber and on the Flat so gets the nod with his rider's claim a massive bonus. Gordon Elliott has half-a-dozen engaged with Jack Kennedy on board Felix Desjy, who beat Farout a length in a tough Punchestown handicap in April and there's very little between the pair on the revised terms. The latter's yard have three other entries with Paul Townend on board the lightly-raced Adamantly Chosen, who has found it tough going in similar handicaps to this after a very impressive Thurles maiden victory. Santa Rossa won a Tipperary Grade 3 in fine style while Party Central won a Listed contest at Punchestown and is another to note in a race where absolutely nothing can be ruled out. 5.40 Guinness 0.0% Handicap

DARKENED, who won over hurdles here on Monday, has no problems reverting to the Flat where he's won twice and been placed on numerous occasions. Rock On Pedro was racing for the tenth time when losing his maiden tag in a Bellewstown handicap while Pale Moonlight would have a chance if the going eased. Observing has only had six runs and wasn't far behind the prolific All Class at Limerick while Dammit, who has only won at Dundalk, didn't quite get the run of the race at Leopardstown a couple of weeks ago. Party Moon, a dual winner in Germany, has been dropped just enough to get into this handicap so don't be surprised by a better run. 6.10 Guinness Time Flat Race