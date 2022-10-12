Galvin passes Punchestown test with ease

Galvin repeated last season’s success in the Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase with ease at Punchestown.

Having conceded 8lb to take the Grade Three prize last season, Gordon Elliott’s crack staying chaser made light work of his four rivals under a 12lb and more disadvantage this time. Having stalked the decent pace set by Politesse, he jumped between the mare and stablemate Run Wild Fred at the third-last, before Davy Russell’s mount drew clear between the last two fences, cruising to a five-and-a-half-length success. Top-class performers such as Kicking King, War Of Attrition and Don Cossack have won this three-mile event in recent times and having justified odds of 11-10 at the head of the market, Paddy Power clipped the eight-year-old to 16-1 (from 20s) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in which he finished fourth to A Plus Tard in March. Elliott said: “Davy said he jumped like a buck from fence to fence. Fitness-wise, he is probably a little bit behind where he was last year and he’ll come on for it, but it’s a nice start. He’ll head now to Down Royal probably along with Conflated. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He keeps pulling it out every year and we are lucky to have him. “Jack (Kennedy) said Run Wild Fred would be better off in a big handicap, but that will leave him spot on. “He fell last time in the National and was a bit careful over the first four or five. He’ll go for a good handicap chase.”

Adamantly Chosen impresses Willie Mullins has his string in fine early-season form, as witnessed by Adamantly Chosen who ran out a ready winner of the Grade Three Buck House Novice Chase to book a likely Grade One assignment. The five-year-old had managed to win just one of his six starts over hurdles, yet began his chasing career with an easy win at Listowel last month. Upped in class, the 6-5 favourite made a hash of the first fence, but soon warmed to the task and in the end proved far too good for his five rivals in the extended two-and-a-quarter-mile event. He thereafter jumped with plenty of fluency under Danny Mullins, going on to score readily by three and three-quarter lengths. Adamantly Chosen could now head straight to the Drinmore Novices’ Chase at Fairyhouse. The winning trainer said: “I was very impressed with his jumping, albeit that he made that bad mistake early on. He jumped from fence to fence, likes that ground and going right-handed seems to suit him. “Danny thought he wouldn’t have any problem going out in trip either. We’ll have to take a look at the Drinmore and I don’t think he’d want a run in between.”