Galopin Des Champs won the Punchestown Gold Cup | result and video replay

Galopin Des Champs (5/6 favourite) made it third time lucky in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

In 2023 and 2024 Galopin Des Champs, trained by Willie Mullins, came into this Grade 1 feature as the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner but left Punchestown in defeat to Fastorslow. Beaten in England this time and with no Fastorslow in the line-up, Galopin Des Champs stamped his class on proceedings. Paul Townend jumped Galopin Des Champs out in front with Banbridge and Monty's Star initially sharing second while Mark Walsh and Spillane's Tower watched on from the rear. Banbridge jumped stickily and Spillane's Tower made the odd mistake and the latter's jumping came under the microscope as the race developed, losing crucial ground just as Walsh had taken closer order. There were no such problems for Galopin Des Champs - although he did cock his head at the course crossing going out on the final circuit - and he was always in control of the race. His three rivals had kept a fairly close eye on Galopin Des Champs but within the blink of an eye he had extended to stretch his lead to one that was unbeatable with two fences still to jump. He wasn't at his brilliant best at either fence but negotiated them safely enough to record a 15th career success but his first Punchestown Gold Cup. The winning margin, for the record, was 22 lengths with Spillane's Tower deserving credit for staying on into second.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Townend told Racing TV: "A special horse. We're very, very fortunate to have him. Obviously we were very disappointed coming away from Cheltenham but the reception he gets is special and we're just lucky to be a part of it; he's a unique horse. "It wouldn't be like him at all [looking at the crossing] but I suppose the fact he done it maybe meant he was doing things easy enough. Found a good rhythm and enjoyed it. "He was taking me today whereas I was trying to hang in there at Cheltenham. He just wasn't right at Cheltenham and thankfully it didn't leave a huge mark on him because it could have with the effort he put in. "He got me out of trouble at the last, there's no lying about it, but class, he means a lot [to me]."

Fantastic scenes and a brilliant reception for the mighty Galopin Des Champs 👏 @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/CV4HN86eoH — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 30, 2025