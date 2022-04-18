As routine an all-the-way success for Galopin des Champs as his SP suggested it might be, which in itself says a fair bit about his ability and potential considering Master McShee is a Grade 1 winning novice in his own right and Riviere d'Etel had started second favourite for the Arkle.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (FR) made swift amends for his Cheltenham mishap by, as then, dismissing opposition with no shortage of ability themselves, largely jumping most accurately in front and quickening clear most impressively late on having wound things up in the straight, not coming under full pressure yet still putting a further 11 lengths between himself and the Grade 1 winner in second on the run-in alone for all that rival was eased a little; there has been talk previously of Champion Chase hopes, and Gold Cup aspirations also got an airing in the aftermath of this, contrasting campaigns that would seem fanciful with most novices but not one as exciting and dashing as him.

MASTER MCSHEE looked more at ease back up in trip (also fitted with tongue strap) yet it got him only so far against a brilliant novice, very smart rather than top-class himself and, as such, likely to prove hard to place to advantage in open company; disputed second, clear second 2 out, left behind by winner flat.

RIVIERE D'ETEL (FR) no longer has the age allowance that had helped get her so far earlier in the campaign but is ending a busy first season over fences with a whimper all the same, rather tame in the finish here having disputed second until the run to 2 out; still, the range of mares races in the programme these days ought to ensure she can bag a prize or 2 outside the novice ranks next season.

BLUE SARI (FR) wasn't up to this much tougher task; waited with, shaken up after ninth, mistake 3 out, held when stumbled on landing next.