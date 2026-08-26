Galopin Des Champs retired: A modern great bows out after 12 Grade 1 wins including two Cheltenham Gold Cups

Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs has been retired, bringing the curtain down on the career of one of the outstanding steeplechasers of the modern era.
Trained by Mullins, owned by Mrs Audrey Turley and ridden throughout the defining stages of his career by Paul Townend, the 10-year-old retires with two Cheltenham Gold Cups, three Irish Gold Cups and 12 Grade 1 victories among his remarkable achievements.
Mullins said on Thursday: "We took a collective decision to retire Galopin Des Champs at his age because we felt he could not do himself justice at the level he was used to. He retires a good, sound horse who will hopefully have a good second career as a sport horse."
Galopin Des Champs' career will inevitably be defined by his back-to-back victories in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2023 and 2024, when he established himself as the dominant staying chaser of his generation.
His first Gold Cup victory came in spectacular fashion in 2023. Sent off the 7/5 favourite, Galopin Des Champs travelled supremely well throughout to repel Bravemansgame and establish himself as a superior Gold Cup winner.
Twelve months later he found plenty in even more testing conditions. Townend kept him close to the pace before asking him to take control on the run to the second-last, and Galopin Des Champs powered clear to win by three and a half lengths from Gerri Colombe. It was a performance which cemented his status among the greats of the race.
He went into the 2025 Gold Cup with the chance to join the likes of Arkle and Best Mate as a three-time winner, but found Inothewayurthinkin too strong up the Cheltenham hill, finishing second.
There was still plenty of life left in his career, though, and he signed off the 2024/25 campaign in style when producing another brilliant performance to win the Punchestown Gold Cup.
That victory was his 12th at Grade 1 level and after two defeats last season, when third in both the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, his final overall record stands at 15 wins from 26 starts, with earnings approaching £2 million.
Galopin Des Champs was ruled out of his second intended hat-trick bid in the Gold Cup at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, after Mullins revealed that he had not been quite right following a piece of work.
Mullins still won the race with Gaelic Warrior.
Yet even in that moment of triumph, the absence of Galopin Des Champs was felt.
“We were dealt a big blow with Galopin Des Champs coming out,” Townend said after the race. “I was lucky enough for this lad to come along."
Mullins paid tribute to Galopin Des Champs, saying: "He was one of the easiest horses that we ever had in training here in Closutton.
"He never missed a feed, and he was great to rest himself. He seldom missed a day’s training.
"His soundness helped him achieve the incredible things he did on the track, the highlights being those two Cheltenham Gold Cup victories and three Irish Gold Cups.
"He had a great personality and was very friendly as he showed at our parades in Leighlinbridge when he had time for people of all ages. He was very kind and gentle, especially with children and people with disabilities."
Timeform rated Galopin Des Champs 181 at his peak, with only Douvan (182) rated higher from the horses Mullins has had in his yard over the years.
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