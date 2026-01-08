Galopin Des Champs headlines Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup entries at the Dublin Racing Festival

Willie Mullins' 10-year-old is trying to follow in the hoofprints of Florida Pearl, also trained by Mullins, who landed the race four times between 1999 and 2004.

He is one of nine entries from the Closutton yard in the €140,000 contest with stablemates Champ Kiely, Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson and Spindleberry also in contention.

Gavin Cromwell's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is on a retrieval mission but he could have the chance to take a step forward while Gordon Elliott has Croke Park, Firefox, Found A Fifty, Stellar Story and Three Card Brag to call upon.

Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury has an entry for Noel Meade, Fastorslow is in there for Martin Brassil, Monty's Star could run for Henry de Bromhead and Spillane's Tower is a possible for Jimmy Mangan.

The sole British-trained entry is impressive Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs for Rebecca Curtis.

On the same day there could be a big head-to-head in the Goffs Irish Arkle with Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio both engaged although Gordon Elliott's star is expected to run over further on Sunday.

Mullins' big guns Saint Baco, Sortudo and Doctor Du Mesnil are among 37 possibles in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors Novice Hurdle over 2m6f, while his Narciso Has, 4/1 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, heads 16 in the Grade 1 Gannon's City Recovery Juvenile Hurdle.