Galopin Des Champs headlines Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup entries at the Dublin Racing Festival

Galopin Des Champs, going for a record-equalling fourth success in the race, headlines 20 entries for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on January 31.
Willie Mullins' 10-year-old is trying to follow in the hoofprints of Florida Pearl, also trained by Mullins, who landed the race four times between 1999 and 2004.
He is one of nine entries from the Closutton yard in the €140,000 contest with stablemates Champ Kiely, Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson and Spindleberry also in contention.
Gavin Cromwell's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin is on a retrieval mission but he could have the chance to take a step forward while Gordon Elliott has Croke Park, Firefox, Found A Fifty, Stellar Story and Three Card Brag to call upon.
Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury has an entry for Noel Meade, Fastorslow is in there for Martin Brassil, Monty's Star could run for Henry de Bromhead and Spillane's Tower is a possible for Jimmy Mangan.
The sole British-trained entry is impressive Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs for Rebecca Curtis.
On the same day there could be a big head-to-head in the Goffs Irish Arkle with Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio both engaged although Gordon Elliott's star is expected to run over further on Sunday.
Mullins' big guns Saint Baco, Sortudo and Doctor Du Mesnil are among 37 possibles in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors Novice Hurdle over 2m6f, while his Narciso Has, 4/1 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, heads 16 in the Grade 1 Gannon's City Recovery Juvenile Hurdle.
Lossiemouth stars in Sunday entries
Lossiemouth features among five Willie Mullins entries in the Irish Champion Hurdle, the 2m highlight on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
The seven-year-old grey is one of two high-class mares in the €200,000 contest on February 1, with Gordon Elliott confirming Brighterdaysahead. The pair of them clashed in last month's December Hurdle over the same course and distance, with Morgiana winner Lossiemouth coming out a length to the good on that occasion.
Lossiemouth's stablemates also in contention for the Irish Champion are Anzadam, El Fabiolo, Ballyburn and shock Triumph Hurdle herp Poniros.
Elliott also has Casheldale Lad and King Of Kingsfield in the picture, with the Kerry Lee-trained Nemean Lion Britain's sole representative.There are more mouthwatering rematches elsewhere on the star-studded Sunday card, with Solness and Marine Nationale set to square off again in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.
Il Etait Temps could run in the same race for Mullins, who has also entered Majborough, Energumene and quality mare Dinoblue. Fellow mare Only By Night may run in the 2m1f Grade 1 for trainer Gavin Cromwell.
Some of the brightest novices are also set to be in action, with Final Demand, Kitzbuhel and Romeo Coolio on course for the 2m5f Ladbrokes Novice Chase. Henry De Bromhead's mare The Big Westerner could also line up.
The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle has been dominated by Mullins, who has won nine of the last 10 editions of the race including with Kopek Des Bordes last February, and the master of Closutton has Sober and The Reverend among his nine possible runners following the initial entries.
Also in contention for the 2m event are Gordon Elliott's Ballyfad and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Talk The Talk, who a final-flight faller when seemingly having last month's Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle in safe keeping.
