Galopin Des Champs could miss usual John Durkan return after hold-up

Galopin Des Champs could miss his intended reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown after a small hold-up in his preparation.
A two-time winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the brilliant nine-year-old finished second to Inothewayurthinkin in last season’s race but still won the Savills Chase, Irish Gold Cup and Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup during the campaign.
He was due to start out again in the John Durkan at the end of next month but speaking to Sporting Life on Wednesday afternoon, trainer Willie Mullins said: “Unfortunately I’ve had a little hold-up with him for the last couple of weeks.
“If I can get him to the John Durkan I will but I’m not sure I’ll be able to get him there. He’s just had that little hold-up and would need to hit everything right to make it.
“I’m not going to press him hard to get him there and one less run this time won’t be any harm to him if it turns out that way but after that I’d like to keep to his schedule.
“I know he’s nine going ten, but I think that’s still that’s young enough. Something like Leopardstown at Christmas would be a starting point if he missed Punchestown or we could turn around and go down to Tramore. There are options for him.
“He seems fine now, but I did miss a few days with him. If Punchestown happens, it happens.”
- A full and exclusive stable tour from Willie Mullins will appear on Sporting Life on Saturday morning
WATCH: Galopin Des Champs winning last season's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup
