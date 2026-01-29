Galopin Des Champs 6/4 favourite for Irish Gold Cup as Haiti Couleurs misses Leopardstown Grade 1

Haiti Couleurs won't be lining up in Saturday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase having not been declared for the Leopardstown Grade 1.
Connections of the Irish and Welsh Grand National hero had been targeting a major pre-Cheltenham clash with the staying Irish stars but his name did not appear among the 48-hour declarations on Thursday morning.
A total of 13 horses have stood their ground, with three-time Irish Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs heading an eight-strong team for champion trainer Willie Mullins.
Paul Townend rides the 10-year-old Galopin Des Champs, Paddy Power's 6/4 market leader, while Mullins is also responsible for Champ Kiely, Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Lecky Watson and the prolific mare Spindleberry.
Noel Meade's Affordale Fury was a well-backed winner of the Savills Chase over the same course and distance at the big Christmas meeting and he lines up, along with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Firefox and Stellar Story.
Henry De Bromhead relies on Monty's Star, with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin in the mix for resurgent trainer Gavin Cromwell.
Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup
Paddy Power: 6/4 Galopin Des Champs, 5/1 Fact To File, 7/1 Gaelic Warrior, Spindleberry, 8/1 Affordale Fury, 10/1 Inothewayurthinkin, 14/1 I Am Maximus, 20 Grangeclare West, 33 Monty’s Star, Stellar Story, 40 Champ Kiely, 50 Lecky Watson, 66 Firefox.
No Kopek in three-runner Arkle
The other notable omission from the final fields was Kopek Des Bordes, who had been a possible contender for the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase over two miles and one furlong.
Only three have been declared for the race, Elliott's Romeo Coolio facing off with Mullins-trained mare Kargese and Henry De Bromhead's Downmexicoway.
The Grade 1 action kicks off with the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, in which Doctor Steinberg and Love Me Tender represent Mullins.
Elliott has four in the final field, namely Jalon d'Oudairies, Kazansky, Riskaway and Santo Sospir, with Declan Queally running Tackletommywoowoo. Frankie John (Denis Hogan) and Yeshil (Henry De Bromhead) complete the nine runners in the opening race, due off at 13:15.
Narciso Has and Mange Tout clash again in the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle, while Staffordshire Knot tops the weights for the three-mile Race And Stay At Leopardstown Handicap Hurdle.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.