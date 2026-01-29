Galopin Des Champs 6/4 favourite for Irish Gold Cup as Haiti Couleurs misses Leopardstown Grade 1

Connections of the Irish and Welsh Grand National hero had been targeting a major pre-Cheltenham clash with the staying Irish stars but his name did not appear among the 48-hour declarations on Thursday morning.

A total of 13 horses have stood their ground, with three-time Irish Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs heading an eight-strong team for champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Paul Townend rides the 10-year-old Galopin Des Champs, Paddy Power's 6/4 market leader, while Mullins is also responsible for Champ Kiely, Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Lecky Watson and the prolific mare Spindleberry.

Noel Meade's Affordale Fury was a well-backed winner of the Savills Chase over the same course and distance at the big Christmas meeting and he lines up, along with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Firefox and Stellar Story.

Henry De Bromhead relies on Monty's Star, with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin in the mix for resurgent trainer Gavin Cromwell.