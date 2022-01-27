Royal Kahala won the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park, taking full advantage of Klassical Dream's disappointing effort.
The Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream was sent off the 1/3 favourite on the back of his Grade One Christmas Hurdle win at Leopardstown over Christmas, but ended up weakening into fourth as Peter Fahey's mare galloped her way to victory at odds of 9/2.
Royal Kahala, ridden by Kevin Sexton and in receipt of 11lb from the penalised market leader, was under pressure turning for home but found generously for pressure and ultimately stayed on best of all to score by a length and three quarters from 80/1 outsider Home By The Lee, with Ashdale Bob (33/1) back in third just ahead of Klassical Dream.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Paddy Power and Betfair halved the price of the winner for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, while Klassical Dream was eased to 6/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle, for which Champ hardened to a best price of 11/4.
Sky Bet cut Royal Kahala to 5/1 from 8/1 in their antepost Mares' Hurdle market, and 7/2 from 7s with the Non Runner No Bet concession.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.