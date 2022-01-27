Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Royal Kahala on her way to winning at Fairyhouse
Royal Kahala

Galmoy Hurdle report, reaction & free video replay: Royal Kahala wins as Klassical Dream well beaten

By Sporting Life
14:26 · THU January 27, 2022

Royal Kahala won the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park, taking full advantage of Klassical Dream's disappointing effort.

The Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream was sent off the 1/3 favourite on the back of his Grade One Christmas Hurdle win at Leopardstown over Christmas, but ended up weakening into fourth as Peter Fahey's mare galloped her way to victory at odds of 9/2.

Royal Kahala, ridden by Kevin Sexton and in receipt of 11lb from the penalised market leader, was under pressure turning for home but found generously for pressure and ultimately stayed on best of all to score by a length and three quarters from 80/1 outsider Home By The Lee, with Ashdale Bob (33/1) back in third just ahead of Klassical Dream.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Paddy Power and Betfair halved the price of the winner for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, while Klassical Dream was eased to 6/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle, for which Champ hardened to a best price of 11/4.

Sky Bet cut Royal Kahala to 5/1 from 8/1 in their antepost Mares' Hurdle market, and 7/2 from 7s with the Non Runner No Bet concession.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING