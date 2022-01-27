Royal Kahala won the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park, taking full advantage of Klassical Dream's disappointing effort.

The Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream was sent off the 1/3 favourite on the back of his Grade One Christmas Hurdle win at Leopardstown over Christmas, but ended up weakening into fourth as Peter Fahey's mare galloped her way to victory at odds of 9/2. Royal Kahala, ridden by Kevin Sexton and in receipt of 11lb from the penalised market leader, was under pressure turning for home but found generously for pressure and ultimately stayed on best of all to score by a length and three quarters from 80/1 outsider Home By The Lee, with Ashdale Bob (33/1) back in third just ahead of Klassical Dream.

