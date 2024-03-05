Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Impaire Et Passe is clear over the last in Ballymore
Impaire Et Passe winning last year's 'Gallagher'

Gallagher sponsor Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
10:22 · TUE March 05, 2024

The Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival, will be known as the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) for 2024.

Global insurance broking and risk management firm Gallagher joined The Jockey Club as its Official Community Partner in May 2023 and will further embed its partnership with The Jockey Club by putting its name to the Grade 1 Novices’ Hurdle, which is registered as the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle.

The partnership sees The Jockey Club and Gallagher work together with the collective aim of opening up the sport to young people from a broad range of backgrounds and communities to the industry of racing and encourage them to consider it as a potential career.

Almost 400 young people, aged between 8-18 years old, have already enjoyed behind-the-scenes access at Junior and Youth experience days that have taken place across the country, including at Aintree Racecourse, Newmarket’s Rowley Mile and at the Home of Jump Racing.

Highlights of the last 12 months include a trip to Jackdaws Stable where the youngsters were given a tour around the first-class facilities at Jonjo O’Neill’s yard, followed by a series of talks from members of The Jockey Club team from a variety of roles such as Operations, Finance and Partnerships.

Sophie Chambers, Managing Director of Gallagher’s bloodstock practice, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with The Jockey Club by sponsoring the Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival later this month. Our partnership has made real progress in our aim to expand the sport to more young people and this is the natural next step.

“Horseracing is a fantastic sport and we want to encourage more youngsters who traditionally would not consider this a career choice to consider coming into the racing and thoroughbred industry. There are hugely diverse roles available, beyond just the jockeys we see on the racecourses, all offering great future progression. We hope our series of experience days will open youngsters’ eyes to the opportunities.”

Acting Director of Partnerships at The Jockey Club, Matt Powell said: “Gallagher has been instrumental in expanding the Junior and Youth experience days which are a hugely important part of our joint efforts to engage communities that the sport doesn’t traditionally reach. We are excited to see our partnership grow with the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle opening the card on Style Wednesday.”

Established in 1927, Gallagher is one of the largest insurance brokerage, risk management, and HR consultancy companies in the world employing over 52,000 people and providing services in more than 130 countries.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo