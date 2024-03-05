Gallagher sponsor Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Global insurance broking and risk management firm Gallagher joined The Jockey Club as its Official Community Partner in May 2023 and will further embed its partnership with The Jockey Club by putting its name to the Grade 1 Novices’ Hurdle, which is registered as the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle.

The partnership sees The Jockey Club and Gallagher work together with the collective aim of opening up the sport to young people from a broad range of backgrounds and communities to the industry of racing and encourage them to consider it as a potential career.

Almost 400 young people, aged between 8-18 years old, have already enjoyed behind-the-scenes access at Junior and Youth experience days that have taken place across the country, including at Aintree Racecourse, Newmarket’s Rowley Mile and at the Home of Jump Racing.

Highlights of the last 12 months include a trip to Jackdaws Stable where the youngsters were given a tour around the first-class facilities at Jonjo O’Neill’s yard, followed by a series of talks from members of The Jockey Club team from a variety of roles such as Operations, Finance and Partnerships.

Sophie Chambers, Managing Director of Gallagher’s bloodstock practice, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with The Jockey Club by sponsoring the Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival later this month. Our partnership has made real progress in our aim to expand the sport to more young people and this is the natural next step.

“Horseracing is a fantastic sport and we want to encourage more youngsters who traditionally would not consider this a career choice to consider coming into the racing and thoroughbred industry. There are hugely diverse roles available, beyond just the jockeys we see on the racecourses, all offering great future progression. We hope our series of experience days will open youngsters’ eyes to the opportunities.”

Acting Director of Partnerships at The Jockey Club, Matt Powell said: “Gallagher has been instrumental in expanding the Junior and Youth experience days which are a hugely important part of our joint efforts to engage communities that the sport doesn’t traditionally reach. We are excited to see our partnership grow with the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle opening the card on Style Wednesday.”

Established in 1927, Gallagher is one of the largest insurance brokerage, risk management, and HR consultancy companies in the world employing over 52,000 people and providing services in more than 130 countries.