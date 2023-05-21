Mullins may have been out of luck in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris but enjoyed better fortune in the four-year-old champion hurdle, saddling a one-three.

Zarak The Brave was the shorter of the pair in the market but never managed to land a telling blow having been held-up in rear by Paul Townend, staying on well to finish a never nearer third.

Gala Marceau, owned by Kenny Alexander, was ridden more prominently and pulled alongside market leader Losange Bleu approaching the second last in the straight.

The Triumph Hurdle second was the more fluent of the pair at that flight and Gala Marceau ran on strongly despite drifting to her right in the closing stages to record a famous success.

It was Mullins' third victory in the race after lifting the prize with Diakali (2013) and Footpad (2016).

"We were getting worried but we had no excuses with any of the other horses (in the Grand Steeple-Chase), they all ran well, just weren't good enough on the day and this mare, I think, was a revelation," the winning trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's improving all season. I said to Danny going out 'just settle her, just have her coming home for me' and it took about three quarters of a mile to get her settled and once she did then he just kept counting down the furlongs.

"I think she took over after the second last and the race was over then at that stage. A big improvement for her and a notable scalp too because there was a lot of confidence behind Losange Bleu so we're very pleased.