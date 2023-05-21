Gala Marceau won the Grade One Prix Alain du Breil - Course de Haies de Printemps at Auteuil for Willie and Danny Mullins.
Mullins may have been out of luck in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris but enjoyed better fortune in the four-year-old champion hurdle, saddling a one-three.
Zarak The Brave was the shorter of the pair in the market but never managed to land a telling blow having been held-up in rear by Paul Townend, staying on well to finish a never nearer third.
Gala Marceau, owned by Kenny Alexander, was ridden more prominently and pulled alongside market leader Losange Bleu approaching the second last in the straight.
The Triumph Hurdle second was the more fluent of the pair at that flight and Gala Marceau ran on strongly despite drifting to her right in the closing stages to record a famous success.
It was Mullins' third victory in the race after lifting the prize with Diakali (2013) and Footpad (2016).
"We were getting worried but we had no excuses with any of the other horses (in the Grand Steeple-Chase), they all ran well, just weren't good enough on the day and this mare, I think, was a revelation," the winning trainer told Sky Sports Racing.
"She's improving all season. I said to Danny going out 'just settle her, just have her coming home for me' and it took about three quarters of a mile to get her settled and once she did then he just kept counting down the furlongs.
"I think she took over after the second last and the race was over then at that stage. A big improvement for her and a notable scalp too because there was a lot of confidence behind Losange Bleu so we're very pleased.
"Zarak The Brave didn't jump well enough in the first mile; he has a lot to learn. He would be a lot more backward, he doesn't have the experience. I imagine the next day Paul would probably try and stay a bit closer.
"I said to him as well 'just settle him' but I think when he settled him, he didn't jump as well. I haven't spoken to Paul yet but I'd imagine we'd just take closer order the next time.
"We'd have been back anyhow but it's nice to have one on the board on the way home."
It was a second winner at Auteuil for Danny Mullins and a first Grade One.
"I'm a small part of a very good time and to get another Grade One winner on the board is fantastic," he said.
"This is the last big weekend of the jumps' season and we came down to the wire on my last ride but the mare has been very good to me all through the season at home, ran very well in Cheltenham and she come here and got her reward for showing how tough she is and she can battle and stayed well today.
"She's a little bit gassy early in the race as she can be, but not near as gassy as early in the season, jumped fantastic down the back and I was able to save a little bit on the home turn. I got a better jump at the second last, had to go down and jump the last on her own - she was good and brave and able to do that - and hit the line very strong, she wasn't stopping.
"She won her Grade One in Ireland and ran with a lot of credit at all the big festivals and to come back here and take on the best of the French and come out on top.......the second is a very good horse, so we're delighted to beat her.
"Fingers crossed onwards and upwards, next season could be bright for her as well."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org