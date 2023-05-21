Hopes were high that last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats could land the prestigious prize - known as the French Gold Cup - but he was always struggling to hold his place before running on all too late in the day.

General En Chef made much of the running in the three mile six furlong chase but favourite Gex took over at the head of affairs on the final circuit.

Turning for home, Gex had Rosario Baron for company and the pair matched strides in the straight but Gex wasn't as fluent as his rival at the last who edged ahead.

The favourite fought back but couldn't get past Johnny Charon and his willing partner Rosario Baron.

There was a long way back to Starlet Du Mesnil in third with a bunched finish for the minors just behind her, including both Franco Du Port and Noble Yeats.

They finished eighth and seventh respectively while Imperil was fourth for former Newmarket trainer Nick Littmoden.

Runner-up Gex is part-owned by Lord Daresbury who told Sky Sports Racing: "We've got a lovely horse, the horse has run unbelievably well and has come back safe and sound.

"Those are my top thoughts really but it is frustrating, especially when you are such hot favourites, everybody's expectations are so high that the horse has a real chance of winning and he jumped unbelievably well.

"Bertrand (Lestrade, jockey) said that he had to pull out going into the water jump in front of the stands which gave him a bit of light too early on and then he was in front going down the back the last time which ideally was too early but the horse stays and he nearly came back to win anyway.

"We're just the luckiest owners in the world and he's the most lovely horse and he's young; he's got more time.

"He'll probably wait until the autumn and run in the big race here and then we would think about going to England or not and then come back for this race again."