Gainful makes impression at Nottingham for Ralph Beckett in Oaks-winning colours

The mile race, for progeny whose sire or dam won over 10 furlongs or further, has unearthed a few good performers in recent years with Liberty Lane winning it in 2022 while Gethin took the honours two years ago.

Ralph Beckett and owner, Julian Richmond-Watson, often target these backend Nottingham cards with their good horses, too, so Gainful could be one to follow in the next campaign after beating four colts including a couple with experience.

Third to Flower Show on debut at Newmarket, she improved from that experience with an all the way win under Rossa Ryan, who didn’t have to get too serious in the saddle to win by three lengths on the 5/6 favourite.

By Nathaniel and from the family of Beckett’s first Oaks winner Look Here (also owned by Richmond-Watson), Gainful looks every inch a strong stayer for next year and Ryan confirmed as much after the race.

He said: “Great attitude. Surprisingly she wasn’t in love with the ground, she’s quite green and immature. She’ll get a trip no problem, two furlongs more would be fine now.

“I got into a good rhythm, great comfort zone, and on that ground you don’t want to go any quicker.

“She’s done it well.”