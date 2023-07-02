GAIN Railway Stakes report and free video replay: Bucanero Fuerte edges thriller

Bucanero Fuerte (10/3) rallied bravely to overhaul 15/8 favourite Unquestionable and win the Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

The winner's stablemate Lightening Army set a very strong early gallop but was swallowed up by the eventual winner passing the two-furlong marker. However, Ryan Moore and the market leader were never far away and fleetingly went to the front themselves inside the distance only for Bucanero Fuerte to battle back bravely to snatch a short-head verdict. The pair pulled four-and-a-half lengths clear of His Majesty in third. The winner finished third behind River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and is 16/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with his Ascot conqueror their 7/1 market leader. Unquestionable is 16s from 20s.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!