Gaelic Warrior wins again in Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase

Il Etait Temps didn't have the gears to match the winner regardless and Gaelic Warrior's antepost odds were cut again for Cheltenham in March. Sky Bet go 5/4 from 2/1 in the Turners Novices' Chase, while he's 9/1 from 12/1 for the Arkle. Betfair and Paddy Power offer evens from 15/8 in the Turners and Gaelic Warrior can be backed at 7/1 (from 14s) for the 2024 King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The 4/7 favourite had made one early mistake but soon got into a decent rhythm at the head of affairs and was still going strongly when Il Etait Temps appeared to make a daring move towards his inside heading to the penultimate obstacle, where the winner jumped out to his right which is a known trait of his.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, who clearly wasn't all that impressed with some of cousin Danny's race-riding aboard eventual runner-up Il Etait Temps approaching the second-last fence, Gaelic Warrior made all the running in the two and a half-mile contest and came home five and a half lengths to the good over his stablemate.

Winning jockey Mullins said: “That was super and he settled away going his own gallop. I was trying to get him to pop early on, but he wasn’t too sure of that so I let him jump. He loves the ground, won as he liked and jumped well once he got into a rhythm.

“He has been beaten twice at Cheltenham and it doesn’t really suit him as he jumps good and right. That said the Turners Chase is on the New course (at Cheltenham) which is slightly less tight than the Old course.

“He is most definitely a different horse going right-handed, but Cheltenham is Cheltenham. I’m not sure what Willie has in mind for him and I think the way he jumps, maybe two and a half miles on soft ground is his best trip.”

Regarding the incident approaching the second-last fence, he added: “I told Danny going out that there will be a gap on my inside going down to the second-last and ‘do not come for it’ but he hasn’t listened to me. Luckily it didn’t get the two of us beaten.

“You see that in beginners chases and in maiden hurdles where the horses in second and third don’t go after the leader going a half-stride faster, so I think the (winning distance) in his beginners was exaggerated.

“Rachel Robbins looks after him and does a great job with him.”

Willie Mullins was at Leopardstown where he told Racing TV: “I thought he put up an exhibition of jumping. If anyone wants to watch what a novice chaser looks like, go and replay that race. I thought he was fantastic.

“I had my son and my nephew trying to kill each other going to the second-last. I don’t know what Patrick said to Danny, but I don’t imagine they’ll be going home in the same car anyhow!

“Danny was riding his horse and he had to try to go for Grade One glory on his horse. Anyhow, it will make fun for this evening when we are disseminating the whole thing.

“Who knows what the winner can achieve and Fact To File was very impressive (at Leopardstown), they are all horses you’d love to have and we are very lucky to have them.”

Referral to Senior Racing Official

The stewards looked into the incident two out and took no action, but also inquired about Patrick Mullins’ post-race comments.

The report read: “The Raceday Stewards interviewed Mr. P.W. Mullins, rider of Gaelic Warrior, and D.E. Mullins, rider of Il Etait Temps, regarding comments made to the media about an incident on the run to the second-last.

“Mr. P.W. Mullins stated that he had advised D.E. Mullins during a conversation prior to the race that he would be leaving a gap down the inner to get a breather into his horse and he advised him not to go for it.

“D.E. Mullins confirmed the conversation happened as such. Having considered all the evidence, the Raceday Stewards referred the matter on to a Senior Racing Official.”