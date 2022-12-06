Cheltenham Festival runner-up Gaelic Warrior made the most of a gilt-edged opportunity to open his account with a wide-margin success in the opening race at Tramore on Tuesday.

The French recruit was the subject of a huge gamble ahead of his first start for Willie Mullins in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Prestbury Park, amid reports of impressive workouts on the Closutton gallops. And while his supporters were ultimately left counting the cost, the Maxios gelding confirmed himself a high-class prospect in going down by just a short head to Brazil. Gaelic Warrior was a 1/12 shot for his seasonal reappearance in the Get Your 2023 Annual Badge At Tramoreraces.ie Maiden Hurdle and won as his cramped odds suggested he should.

