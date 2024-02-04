Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File to face off in Leopardstown match race

The Ladbrokes Novice Chase has on Sunday morning gone from five to two runners after the withdrawal of the Gordon Elliott-trained pair American Mike and Found A Fifty, along with Willie Mullins' Grangeclare West.

Mullins is responsible for the two remaining runners and Gaelic Warrior, who was a Grade 1 novice chase winner at Limerick over Christmas and victorious in a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival 12 months ago, heads the revised betting.

Paul Townend's mount is 8/15 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, with the Mark Walsh-ridden Fact To File available to back at 6/4 with the same firms.

Paddy Power market movers

Leopardstown

1.40 King Of Kingsfield 1/10 from 11/1

2.10 El Fabiolo 1/3 from 4/11

2.45 Impaire Et Passe 9/2 from 5/1

3.20 Inothewayurthinkin 11/2 from 6/1

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “State Man is steady away at long odds-on, but punters are backing Impaire Et Passe to turn the Matheson Hurdle form around with his stable companion and possibly become Ireland’s main hope on paper in the Champion Hurdle to threaten Constitution Hill who sits imperiously at the front of that market.”