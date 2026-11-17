The Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior is 8/11 favourite with Paddy Power to make a successful return to action in Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.
The eight-year-old bay produced a fine performance to beat stablemate Fact To File by a neck in the same contest last November en route to a claiming Cheltenham Gold Cup glory under Paul Townend in the famous pink and green silks of Rich and Susannah Ricci.
Gaelic Warrior is 8/11 antepost favourite, with the JP McManus-owned Fact To File a 9/4 chance to exact his revenge 12 months on.
Mullins is also responsible for the next four in the market too, the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Kitzbuhel priced up at 7/1 by Paddy Power who make Brown Advisory runner-up Final Demand an 8/1 chance. Impaire Et Passe is also 8/1, with Kaid d'Authie, another in the green and gold of McManus, on offer at 12/1.
Leading the opposition to the team from Closutton is Henry De Bromhead's Koktail Divin (16/1) who is also entered at Haydock and Ascot this weekend. His stablemate The Big Westerner also has options elsewhere and she's in at 20/1, while the rest of the field is made of up Mullins-trained outsiders with Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett and the two-time Randox Grand National hero I Am Maximus all 50/1.
I Am Maximus is Paddy Power's 7/1 favourite for Aintree next spring as he bids to become the first horse since Red Rum to win the National three times.
John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase odds
Paddy Power: 8-11 Gaelic Warrior, 9-4 Fact To File, 7 Kitzbuhel, 8 Final Demand, Impaire Et Passe, 12 Kaid d’Authie, 16 Koktail Divin, 20 The Big Westerner, 50 Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Nick Rockett
Each-way: 1/5 Odds, 3 places
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