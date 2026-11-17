The eight-year-old bay produced a fine performance to beat stablemate Fact To File by a neck in the same contest last November en route to a claiming Cheltenham Gold Cup glory under Paul Townend in the famous pink and green silks of Rich and Susannah Ricci.

Gaelic Warrior is 8/11 antepost favourite, with the JP McManus-owned Fact To File a 9/4 chance to exact his revenge 12 months on.

Mullins is also responsible for the next four in the market too, the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Kitzbuhel priced up at 7/1 by Paddy Power who make Brown Advisory runner-up Final Demand an 8/1 chance. Impaire Et Passe is also 8/1, with Kaid d'Authie, another in the green and gold of McManus, on offer at 12/1.

Leading the opposition to the team from Closutton is Henry De Bromhead's Koktail Divin (16/1) who is also entered at Haydock and Ascot this weekend. His stablemate The Big Westerner also has options elsewhere and she's in at 20/1, while the rest of the field is made of up Mullins-trained outsiders with Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett and the two-time Randox Grand National hero I Am Maximus all 50/1.

I Am Maximus is Paddy Power's 7/1 favourite for Aintree next spring as he bids to become the first horse since Red Rum to win the National three times.