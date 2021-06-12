Richard Fahey column: York and Chester Saturday preview

14:10 Chester - Brian The Snail

The handicapper has been very kind to him and keeps dropping him on the grass which amazes me. I’ve always felt Chester isn’t his track, he’s never run a massive race there, but he’s owned by Dr Koukash so we’ll give it another go. 14:10 Chester - Gabrial The Devil

He had a good all-weather campaign but his rating has slipped down and he’s into a 0-85 here. He’s been running OK and it wouldn’t be a shock if he bounced back and ran well. 14:10 Chester - Powerallied

I just feel he wants a bit of a juice in the ground and a five furlong race when they go flat out. He’s got himself well handicapped and will be winning but whether it’s this race we’ll have to see.

"She's always looked quite nice at home" - Roger Varian Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

14:35 York - National League

He’s had a bit of a break after a busy time with three quick runs. He has to step up on what he’s shown but he does have a chance and is in good order. He’s three pounds wrong but I’m happy to run as seven furlongs around York will suit him. 14:45 Chester - G For Gabrial

He is what he is. I’m not sure Chester will really be his track unless they go flat out and he’ll come through them late. He’s in good order and running well but needs to step up. 15:40 York - Blind Beggar

We’re learning about him all the time. He’s never run on ground this quick but is working extremely well and won really well on heavy ground at Catterick last time. If he handles this very different surface he’ll go well as he’s in great order. 15:40 York - Internationaldream

Tough, hardy horse, he’s as hard as nails. Things didn’t go right for him in the Listed race last time and you can draw a line through that. If he was placed I wouldn’t be shocked.

15:55 Chester - Letwaim

He’s quite a nice horse but a laidback character and whether he’s tuned in enough to win around Chester first time I doubt. He will win races though. 15:55 Chester - Riteasrain

Similar comments apply to her. She’ll definitely be winning at some stage but again it’s a big ask here first time. We’ll have to see how they bounce out of the gates.

16:15 York - Grifter

He’s already gelded and is quite a naughty horse but the operation helped him. He’s one of those who will take a run to learn his job. He’ll be winning too at some stage. 16:30 Chester - Gabrial The One

Very fit and very well. Trip, track and everything suits and I’d really like to see him run well in this. 16:30 Chester - Hot Team

He was fourth at Hamilton on Wednesday but if he’s fine in the morning will run. He’s his own worst enemy as he loses ground and needs things to fall right but when they do he’s very effective. 16:30 Chester - Tombolo

Quite a nice horse and another we’re still learning about. He works well to a point at home and this is a big day for him. He’s very fit and very well. 16:50 York - Defence Treaty

You’d imagine the ground might just be a touch quick for him. He’s in great order and running well on the all-weather and grass but needs his A game to win this. 16:50 York - Yoshimi

An extremely disappointing horse. He’s the original morning glory and beats everything up the gallops here. At Musselburgh the last day he looked like he just wouldn’t go so we’re a bit lost with him. He has loads of ability at home but shows nothing at the races. 17:25 York - George Bowen