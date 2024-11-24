Gaboriot team eager to step up for Becher Chase

A useful operator for Francois Nicolle in France, he has spent the majority of his time with Greenall and Guerriero competing in hunter chases, winning over four miles at Cheltenham in May.

He added to his tally at Cartmel later that month but dropped right back in distance to two miles and five furlongs to tackle the famous Grand National course in the Grand Sefton on his reappearance.

He produced a fine round of jumping over that unsuitable distance and was able to keep on for third, a performance that has connections relishing a return to Merseyside for the Becher, which will be contested over three and a quarter miles.

“He goes back to Aintree for the Becher,” said Guerriero of the eight-year-old, who is the 10/1 second favourite with the sponsors and as short as 8-1 elsewhere.

“He wants softer ground and a longer trip, so he did well to run as good as he did on the ground in the Sefton.

“I think if it’s softer he will find it easier and he was a bit flat out the whole way, but still managed to run well.

“He was a classy horse in France and it has just taken a bit of time to get his confidence back. But he seems to be loving life again and will go there with a chance hopefully.”

The upwardly-mobile Greenall and Guerriero team, who tasted Cheltenham Festival success with Grand National hope Iroko in 2023, also have high hopes for White Rhino after his winning chasing debut at Ayr recently.

Having shown a liking for Prestbury Park over hurdles, the training duo intend to move up in distance with White Rhino as the season progresses with the aim of contesting in the National Hunt Chase at the Festival.

Guerriero added: “He should just keep improving as we step him up in trip. He wants three miles really and did well to win over that trip.

“He will go to Haydock on December 4 for a novice handicap chase there. He likes Cheltenham so we will hopefully get back there in the spring, maybe for the National Hunt Chase now it’s a handicap.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.