Chester Friday preview: Richard Fahey guide to team

Our columnist had a winner and a very close second from two runners at Chester on Thursday - don't miss his thoughts on his Friday team at the track.

Chester Friday Runners 1.45 Crownthorpe

He needs to bounce back, he’s sort of lost his way a little bit. I'm hoping the turf will wake him up again. I've kept the visor on as he's a little bit old fashioned and maybe not as good as he was but he's still rated 89, his last winning mark was 91, so he hasn't been running bad enough for the handicapper to drop him.

1.45 Gabrial The Devil

He has been placed over this trip, but there’s a doubt in my mind over whether it’s the ideal trip for him. He likes Chester, he travels strong there and has won at the track a couple of times with several good placed efforts, too. I just hope it’s not a real test at the trip as he could be a doubtful stayer.

3.15 Brian The Snail

On all known form he can’t really win, five furlongs around here and on the ratings he can’t. He’d have a good chance on the best of his all-weather form, but whether he’s an improved horse on turf I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and find out.

4.50 G For Gabrial

He disappointed me the other day at Hamilton, I was hoping he would win there and come in here with a penalty, but they went no gallop which doesn’t suit him. If they go a gallop round here, he might just run well, although he is 4lb out of the handicap.