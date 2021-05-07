Chester Friday preview: Richard Fahey guide to team

Our columnist had a winner and a very close second from two runners at Chester on Thursday - don't miss his thoughts on his Friday team at the track.
He needs to bounce back, he’s sort of lost his way a little bit. I'm hoping the turf will wake him up again. I've kept the visor on as he's a little bit old fashioned and maybe not as good as he was but he's still rated 89, his last winning mark was 91, so he hasn't been running bad enough for the handicapper to drop him.
He has been placed over this trip, but there’s a doubt in my mind over whether it’s the ideal trip for him. He likes Chester, he travels strong there and has won at the track a couple of times with several good placed efforts, too. I just hope it’s not a real test at the trip as he could be a doubtful stayer.
On all known form he can’t really win, five furlongs around here and on the ratings he can’t. He’d have a good chance on the best of his all-weather form, but whether he’s an improved horse on turf I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and find out.
He disappointed me the other day at Hamilton, I was hoping he would win there and come in here with a penalty, but they went no gallop which doesn’t suit him. If they go a gallop round here, he might just run well, although he is 4lb out of the handicap.
I was delighted with Fev Rover’s run in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday.
It was a race that we felt there might not be any pace on and she’s maybe a mile-and-a-quarter filly so we were keen to go forward with her.
I’d have loved to have dropped her in but couldn’t guarantee she’d have the gallop to sit off and she’s a filly that tries very hard.
Maybe she just wants a bit further but I’d like to take her to the Curragh for the Irish 1000 Guineas next but we haven’t any firm plans. She had a tough enough race at Newmarket and we’ll see how she comes out of it.
