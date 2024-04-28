FWD Champions Day: Sha Tin review and reaction

Sixty sunk as Eternal proves well worth waiting for

After the storms, there must be a calm.

The rain that has lashed Hong Kong all week finally abated at Sha Tin this afternoon but the damage had been done for Hong Kong superstar Golden Sixty, who gave his all only to be thwarted Beauty Eternal and Zac Purton in the FWD Champions Mile.

Francis Lui’s gelding came into the race seeking an eleventh G1 success and his devoted legions sent him off at 1.5 in an 11-runner field including three Japanese raiders and British challenger Brave Emperor.

However, the three-time Horse of the Year had found his rapier turn of foot neutralised in one previous attempt on yielding ground and history repeated itself as he faded into fourth having been ridden closer to the pace than usual by Vincent Ho.

Ho said: "He ran well. The ground was not in our favour. When I hit the straight I could already feel he could not pick up with his usual turn of foot. We can’t fight the weather. I was in a great position and everything was close to the speed, but still we couldn’t improve."

Purton is no stranger to plotting a way to beat Golden Sixty and, having floored the champ with canny tactical rides aboard Waikuku and California Spangle in previous G1s, he turned a new page in the Beauty Eternal playbook.

Sent straight to the front for the first time in his career, John Size’s gelding dictated sedate fractions (24.78 and 23.25s) before kicking for home early in the straight.

The winner’s stablemate Red Lion was always handy with Voyage Bubble and Golden Sixty but Beauty Eternal had been rated perfectly – as evidenced by the fact that his closing split of 22.6s was his fastest of the race – and was firmly in control close home to score by a length and a half.

Golden Sixty was cheered round the paddock and back into the winner’s enclosure by his fan club but this defeat – only the fifth of a 31-race career spanning more than five years – leaves connections with a tricky dilemma.

Reports suggested that the door was open for another HKIR bid in December but Golden Sixty will be nine then – and retirement to a farm in Japan looks firmly back in the conversation after this defeat.