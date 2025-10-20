Futurity Trophy Stakes horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank provides a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes.
ACTION (Aidan O'Brien)
Frankel colt who came good at the second time of asking in a Galway maiden in August, having been an eyecatching third to New Zealand on debut at the Curragh the previous month. Stepped up again on the bare form when beaten a length and a half into third behind Bow Echo in the Royal Lodge, despite getting a bit squeezed at a key moment. He's closely related to Derby winner Lambourn and already looks a top middle-distance prospect for 2026. No shock at all to see him go well if lining up here.
BENVENUTO CELLINI (Aidan O'Brien)
Another son of Frankel who has been all the rage for this since justifying cramped odds in Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival, a race in which his yard tends to run their best two-year-olds. Form of that win probably needs improving on again but the Killarney maiden success was quite striking and he looks a better model now than when runner-up to Dorset (also engaged here) on debut at the Curragh in June. Already tops the betting for the 2026 Derby.
CAPE ORATOR (Ralph Beckett)
Gradual progress in just about every public appearance so far and, having started off over six furlongs in May, he successfully stepped up to this mile trip to win a French conditions race on 'very soft' ground earlier this month. Had previously stayed on to be third behind subsequent Group 1 winner Puerto Rico and (the reopposing) Oxagon in Doncaster's Champagne Stakes, the race that also produced Dewhurst winner Gewan who had an off-day back in fourth. He'll handle conditions and still looks open to further improvement so no forlorn hope.
DORSET (Aidan O'Brien)
Grey son of Wootton Bassett who has been kept busy this year, winning three times including the Goffs Million and Group 3 Killavullan Stakes on his two most recent starts. Made all to win from well-regarded stablemate Daytona (6/4 fav on the day) last time and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him turned out again before the season is over.
FRESCOBALDI (Aidan O'Brien)
Showed promise in two starts earlier in the year before opening his account in the usually strong Convivial Maiden at York in August. Appears to have had his limitations exposed in two Listed outings since then and the move up to a mile needs to spark significant further progress.
HAWK MOUNTAIN (Aidan O'Brien)
Wootton Bassett colt who looked too green to do himself justice first time out but clearly put that experience to good use when winning his maiden upped to a mile at the Curragh on August 30. Sent off a short-priced favourite in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes last month and while that didn't look a particularly strong edition of the race, he duly delivered with a commanding all-the-way win. That also showed he could handle plenty of cut in the ground and he just looks to be starting to fulfil his potential so every reason to believe he can mix at Group 1 level this year (and next).
ITEM (Andrew Balding)
Won both starts so far without looking anything like the finished article, bounding away from some nice types on debut over seven furlongs at Kempton (third, fifth and sixth won since) before advancing his form in a novice event over a mile at Bath later in September. Bred to cope well with likely much softer ground here and he's got plenty of untapped potential on his first foray into Group company.
NEW ZEALAND (Aidan O'Brien)
Plenty to like about his debut run despite only finishing seventh behind Dorset at the Curragh and he delivered on that promise when off the mark at the second time of asking over seven furlongs there the following month. Missed August and September before resuming in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and he fared quite well in the circumstances having fluffed the start before making a threatening move around a furlong out. Ended up fourth but perhaps he was a touch rusty after the layoff and it'd be a surprise if his best days weren't still ahead of him.
OXAGON (John & Thady Gosden)
Tidy winner of a Sandown novice at the end of July and he looked in need of another furlong when beaten a length by Puerto Rico in the Champagne Stakes. That one won the Lagardere at Longchamp since so form reads well and I don't think he can be judged too harshly on his three and a half-length fifth of nine in the Dewhurst since. Easier conditions and the first go at a mile here both seemingly in his favour but he'll need to put that initial Group 1 experience to good use if he's going to emerge on top.
PIAZZA SAN MARCO (Aidan O'Brien)
Son of St Mark's Basilica who made all the running to win a Galway maiden in September but didn't meet market expectations when sent off favourite for a nine-furlong Group 3 at Leopardstown on Saturday.
PIERRE BONNARD (Aidan O'Brien)
If he wasn't in most long-term notebooks already then he most definitely will be after not only filling the eye so impressively but showing pace and power in equal measure to win the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month. This strapping son of Camelot looks bound for the top mile and a half races next year and is another prominent in the antepost Derby market for Epsom next June.
PORT OF SPAIN (Aidan O'Brien)
Another St Mark's Basilica colt from Ballydoyle but he's yet to convince he's a Group-race winner waiting to happen, finishing well behind Hawk Mountain the twice he's met him in competitive action. Was only third in Leopardstown Group 3 last weekend and doesn't look up to this job.
ROCHFORTBRIDGE (Adrian Keatley)
Trainer has pulled the odd juvenile rabbit from his hat over the years but this Ayr maiden winner if officially rated 99 having been beaten five and a quarter lengths, two lengths and four and a quarter lengths in his three subsequent starts at Group/Listed level. He'd need several others to run well below their best.
Verdict
Another Group 1 juvenile race in Britain and Aidan O'Brien again has a stranglehold on the matter, with nine of the 13 five-day entries housed in Ballydoyle. That makes is almost impossible to consider having an antepost interest as the betting screams Benvenuto Cellini (4/7 in places) at us right now but Beresford winner Hawk Mountain or the giant Pierre Bonnard would be equally capable of flying the flag if the current market leader had to miss the race for some reason.
The progress Hawk Mountain made from his maiden to last time did look quite significant and he'd be a token suggestion if pushed but the layers are understandably on the defensive with plenty offering just two places at the time of writin g.
Away from O'Brien, Item falls into the 'could be anything' bracket and he's obviously in the right hands to continue his arc of improvement after still looking a bit babyish when doubling his tally at Bath.
Perhaps the Gosdens' Oxagon will be the one to put up most resistance among the home team as his Dewhurst run on good to firm ground wasn't anywhere near as bad as it looks at first glance. The pedigree strongly suggests he'll be happier on easier conditions upped to a mile and I can see him running very well just 14 days on from Newmarket.
Published at 1645 BST on 20/10/25
