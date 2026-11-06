Future Stars Silver Bowl 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase report and reaction: Royal Infantry scores for Skeltons

Continuing the red-hot streak for Dan and Harry Skelton, the seven-year-old jumped best among the three-runner field and galloped home to score by two and a half lengths from 6/5 favourite Klimt Madrik.

Royal Infantry (11/8) raced alongside the market leader initially before moving into a clear lead with a circuit to travel as Klimt Madrik continued to brush through the top of the fences.

Royal Infantry, by contrast, was slick and quick through the air at the majority of his obstacles and while both Klimt Madrik and outsider of the party Intosomethinggood were still within hailing distance at the top of the home straight, the winner's jumping held up well and he ultimately had plenty to spare as he crossed the line in front and complete a double on the card for his trainer and jockey.

The winner was introduced at 33/1 by Paddy Power for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Skelton said on ITV Racing: "He's a bit straighter than last year. We just got stuck last year, mid-season, wondering should we go chasing. The only novice chase he ran in was at Cheltenham and that intimidated him a little.

"Then we were back over hurdles and he's run well over hurdles after that. He was always going to be a chaser but he needed a smoother start than he got that day at Cheltenham and he has been able to do that this year as he started earlier."