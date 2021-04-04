Further watering at Aintree ahead of Grand National Festival

Five millimetres of irrigation is set to be applied to the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and six millimetres to the Grand National Course.

This follows on from the 10 millimetres that was applied to the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and six millimetres that was applied to the Grand National Course over Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma explained: “In light of the current forecast and the minimal amount of rain expected through the week, we have brought forward the decision on additional watering and the Mildmay, Hurdle and Grand National Courses will now all be watered again tomorrow.

“It has also looking highly likely at this stage that there will be the need for further irrigation through the week. We will assess conditions and apply water as required with the aim of starting the meeting with Good to Soft ground.”

Aintree going

Mildmay and Hurdles courses: Good, Good to Soft in places

Grand National Course: Good to Soft, Good in places

Weather: The forecast is for sunny spells and dry conditions today, with temperatures of up to 12 degrees Celsius. Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be noticeably colder, with temperatures dipping below freezing and grass frosts on both days, with the chance of snow flurries. On Wednesday, conditions are expected to become increasingly cloudy and windy with some outbreaks of light rain (0-1mm). The three days of the Randox Grand National Festival (Thursday to Saturday) should see variable cloud cover, with a chance of outbreaks of rain (0-1mm).