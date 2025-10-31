Full Of Life won the Grade 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle

Full Of Life (9/1) won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead and jockey Darragh O’Keeffe.
Second over fences at Fairyhouse earlier this month, Full Of Life made most of the running on this return to hurdles and was clearly travelling best as most of her rivals dropped away before the turn for home.
She managed to retain a length advantage over Carrigmoornaspruce at the final flight and though the even-money favourite laid down a stiff challenge after the last, the front-running mare proved resolute and recorded a length and a quarter victory, providing her trainer and jockey with a double on the card following the earlier success of Some Song.
Korinthina (4/1) was third, with the trio well clear of the remainder.
Winning rider O’Keeffe told Racing TV: “I did well to get her beat the last day!
“Coming back to this trip – she's a great jumper – and she got into a good rhythm.
“It was gutsy as she picked up again after the last.
“The plan is to keep her over hurdles, and she appreciates good ground. She disappointed last year but is getting her due rewards now.”
