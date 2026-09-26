From the course | Cheveley Park lives up to the billing at Newmarket as Sun Goddess shines again

Phrases like ‘could be one of the races of the season’, ‘I might come on Saturday’ and ‘the Group 1 card looks good’ tentatively mentioned in hushed tones. We’d been burnt before with memories of a blockbuster Juddmonte International, Ombudsman and Constitution River expected to trade blows up the York straight: a race for the ages that never happened. We were cautious, but optimistic.

Even the trade paper held its nerve. The idea of a ‘big three’ was bandied around at declaration stage but morning came with a subdued ‘The Class of ‘27’ front page, giving equal space to the boys in the Middle Park Stakes. But Saturday is all about one race, and one race only – the Cheveley Park Stakes.

The heat is unseasonably oppressive at Newmarket, hopes for October jumps racing dashed with each hour of brilliant sunshine. Behind the pre-parade, away from the eager crowd and trumpeting band, the six fillies amass in the quiet of the wash-down area. The towering Sun Goddess, agile Libertango and power-packed Senorita Bonita, ready to do battle.

The buzz of a phone-call breaks the silence and Ed Crisford answers.

“Oh, sorry, I’ll pick it up later. I’m at the races, I’ve got a runner,” he says. An understatement.

Frankie Dettori watches on, present in his ambassadorial role for Amo Racing. It’s a disappointment to see him return to the day job, given the former jockey led up a runner in the fillies’ handicap on Thursday for a short-handed Michael Herrington, but I doubt Michael pays as well as Kia.