Thady Gosden says dual Group One-winner Friendly Soul remains in the mix for a tilt at the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday week.
The Kingman mare earned a wildcard entry for the Group One when making her first start at a mile and a half a winning one over course and distance in the Qatar Prix Vermeille.
However, her participation in the race is far from certain with the George Strawbridge-owned mare also having the option of running in the Prix de l’Opera, which she won in 2024.
And before any decision is made Gosden, who trains the five year old in partnership with his dad John, admits several key factors will be considered ahead of which race she lines up in.
Gosden said: “She could possibly go for the Arc as she has got the free entry for winning the Vermeille, but there is obviously the Opera as well. We don’t have to make a decision yet. She is in good form, and she obviously won over course and distance last time. She has won the Prix de l’Opera before, and we will have to see how both races are shaping up, but both look strong at the moment. We will have to see what the weather does and see what George Strawbridge wants to do, but both races are possibilities at the moment.”
Up until her last run, things had not been plain sailing for Friendly Soul this season.
After stepping in a collapsed drain on her return in the Listed William Hill Epic Boost British EBF Bridge Of Oak Stakes at Haydock Park, she then met trouble in running in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.
And having found only Diamond Necklace too strong on her return to Group One level in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood next time out, Gosden admits it was pleasing to see her get back on an even keel.
Gosden said: “She didn’t have the most smooth start to the season, having had some time off. It was brilliant to see her back to winning ways last time. She is a very forthright filly, but the plan wasn’t to go straight to the front on her first time over a mile and a half in the Vermeille, but she took James (Doyle) there and put up a huge performance.”
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