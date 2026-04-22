Brave call in the bet365 Mile

The Gosdens are flying and on a really good Flat card on ITV4 at Sandown on Friday they are going in stacked with short-priced favourites everywhere you look.

They include stable poster boy Field Of Gold in the Group 2 bet365 Mile, a renewal so good it could easily be a Group 1.

Field Of Gold is the best horse in the race on his best form and he is suited by the conditions of the contest, but he’s just the sort of horse I like taking on.

The bare facts are he won twice from five starts in what was meant to be a coming-of-age season and he looked a shadow of his peak self on his last two starts at three.

Of course, he could bounce back in style as a four-year-old, but first time up at 5/4 I’d rather bet against him especially in a race as deep as this.

Zeus Olympios is a horse I’ve loads of time for and he could have a stellar season ahead of him, but he could be fresh and keen first time up and he does have to give 3lb to both Field Of Gold and NEVER SO BRAVE who looks the bet at 8/1.

Unlike the two market leaders, Never So Brave is a gelding and he settles very well in his races, while the boot he has for seven furlongs could be a key weapon in this race.

He improved enormously for being gelded and the switch to Andrew Balding’s last year, while he thrived on the fast ground in the summer at Ascot and York.

In the QEII he finished a couple of lengths behind Field Of Gold, but he was even more inconvenienced with how the race panned out than the Gosden horse and he was hampered out wide as things conspired against him.

That wasn’t his true running, but he previously showed that he stayed the trip well in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot and he advertised his battling qualities when landing the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs.

He escapes a Group 1 penalty for that here with the penalties only kicking in after August 31 and in against quite a few who want a strongly-run mile, or perhaps even a furlong or two further, he can have a big say under Oisin Murphy.

The Balding team are in great form themselves and the stable won this race with Tullius in 2014 and Beat The Bank in 2019. This son of No Nay Never could bring up the hat-trick in what looks an unmissable contest.

The Verdict: Back NEVER SO BRAVE in the 15.00 Sandown