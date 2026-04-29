Go with the Master in the Jockey Club

It’s day one of the Betfred Guineas Festival at Newmarket on Friday and the Group 2 Betfred Jockey Club Stakes is the feature race over a mile and a half.

Bay City Roller sets the standard on the back of his win in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich in November, but that dominant victory came on soft ground and he has to saddle a Group 1 penalty because of it here.

That levels the playing field somewhat and plenty will come down to fitness and tactics on a watered Rowley Mile course that could ride fairly quick, although they might have to battle a slight headwind with a strong easterly breeze forecast.

Figuring out who will lead in this race isn’t easy, but I do think FRENCH MASTER will be ridden prominently over a shorter trip than he’s used to racing over and he’s of interest for the in-form John & Thady Gosden.

If David Egan can get a tow into things off the shoulder of Eydon or Santorini Star even better, but however things pan out this horse could have more to offer now he has been gelded.

He improved in the blinkers to win the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot like a Group horse in the making last summer, but he didn’t kick on from that with the headgear not having the same effect at Goodwood and York.

Instead, he comes in here with no headgear at all on the back of a break of 251 days, but the son of Frankel goes well fresh and he could well fulfil his potential now he’s been gelded.

Gosden has a strike-rate north of 23% with his newly-gelded horses and if the procedure helps French Master to break on terms and race efficiently he could take a significant step forward here, as he’s always looked like a horse with ability.

The Verdict: Back FRENCH MASTER in the 15.30 Newmarket