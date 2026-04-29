Our form expert has tipped 7/1, 10/1 and 10/1 winners in his last three Verdict previews and he has two selections for Friday's ITV action.
The Verdict: Friday May 1
1pt e.w Ghost Mode in the 15.10 Ascot at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win French Master in the 15.30 Newmarket at 7/1 (General)
Go with the Master in the Jockey Club
It’s day one of the Betfred Guineas Festival at Newmarket on Friday and the Group 2 Betfred Jockey Club Stakes is the feature race over a mile and a half.
Bay City Roller sets the standard on the back of his win in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich in November, but that dominant victory came on soft ground and he has to saddle a Group 1 penalty because of it here.
That levels the playing field somewhat and plenty will come down to fitness and tactics on a watered Rowley Mile course that could ride fairly quick, although they might have to battle a slight headwind with a strong easterly breeze forecast.
Figuring out who will lead in this race isn’t easy, but I do think FRENCH MASTER will be ridden prominently over a shorter trip than he’s used to racing over and he’s of interest for the in-form John & Thady Gosden.
If David Egan can get a tow into things off the shoulder of Eydon or Santorini Star even better, but however things pan out this horse could have more to offer now he has been gelded.
He improved in the blinkers to win the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot like a Group horse in the making last summer, but he didn’t kick on from that with the headgear not having the same effect at Goodwood and York.
Instead, he comes in here with no headgear at all on the back of a break of 251 days, but the son of Frankel goes well fresh and he could well fulfil his potential now he’s been gelded.
Gosden has a strike-rate north of 23% with his newly-gelded horses and if the procedure helps French Master to break on terms and race efficiently he could take a significant step forward here, as he’s always looked like a horse with ability.
The Verdict: Back FRENCH MASTER in the 15.30 Newmarket
Ghost can give Ascot rivals a scare
There are a couple of races from Ascot on ITV, as well, as they host their Royal Ascot trials day card, and the Sagaro and Paradise Stakes look well worth keeping an eye on with the likes of Sweet William and Jonquil in action.
The Commonwealth Cup Trial (registered as the Pavilion Stakes) is a race that has thrown up the odd shock in recent years, with Rohaan first demonstrating his love for Ascot in the 2021 renewal at 22/1 while Jasour won at 9/1 two years ago.
It’s quite hard for the bookies to get a handle on this division at this point in the season and with that in mind Andrew Balding’s GHOST MODE is worth an each-way bet at 14/1.
There have been nibbles for him already but he’s still a big price as Balding has quite a few good three-year-old sprinters to unleash in this sphere including Five Ways and Ghost Mode is a fascinating contender in this.
It’s noticeable Balding has passed up the opportunity to target a handicap with this son of Ghaiyyath off a mark of 98 and he’s prepared to blow that rating here after the colt blasted to victory at Southwell last time on his first ever go at six furlongs.
That was an excellent performance as he had the race won two furlongs out in a good time and he coasted over the line, so he’s well worth his place in this line up.
Ascot looks the perfect track for him being sand-based and stiff as this horse clearly loved the all-weather and we know he stays further after he racked up a solid base of juvenile form over seven furlongs last season.
He looks the obvious front runner in this small field and Colin Keane, eight from 18 at 44% for Balding thanks to the Juddmonte alliance, takes the ride with Oisin Murphy in action at Newmarket.
Of course, he’ll have to take a step forward to figure, but he can do and with race fitness on his side against the market leaders he looks overpriced.
The Verdict: Back GHOST MODE in the 15.10 Ascot
Preview posted at 15:30 BST on 30/04/26
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