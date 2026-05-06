All over the Moon in Chester Cup

It looks a very competitive renewal of the Ladbrokes Chester Cup with a Sir Mark Prescott improver in Blindedbythelights heading the betting with an armada from Joseph O’Brien’s propping him up at the top of the market.

The Prescott runner and O’Brien’s A Piece Of Heaven and Galileo Dame all have favourable draws towards the inside, the blinkered Blindedbythelights likely to be ridden prominently by Luke Morris from stall four.

As ever, much will depend on track position and getting a nice prominent ride will likely enhance the chances of the chosen few, including Ralph Beckett’s MOON OVER MIAMI with a bit of luck who breaks from stall seven.

This five-year-old looks an improving stayer and he’s lightly-raced, three from four on turf and just seven races into his career all told, his official rating in the low 90s unlikely to be his ceiling after he won off 90 at Newbury in the spring of last year.

That form looked good at the time with a couple of winners coming out of it in the next few months, but the winner himself was off the track for a year after that before returning at Musselburgh in the Queen’s Cup last time.

He’s clearly had his issues and has been tough to keep sound, but he ran an encouraging race at Musselburgh after getting hassled for the lead and he should come on for the outing second start back.

Chester should suit given his running style while Sea The Moon progeny have a good record around here, so he could lay down a bold bid under Hector Crouch from towards the head of affairs.

I’ll be splitting stakes on him and Tony Martin’s ALPHONSE LE GRANDE who will likely have to come through rivals from a wide draw in 14.

That’s not ideal, but this horse won the Chester Plate, Northumberland Vase and Cesarewitch on his first three trips to England since joining Tony Martin/Cathy O’Leary in Ireland and he’s inching his way back down to a competitive mark.

The handicapper is understandably wary, but a mark of 90 is just 3lb higher than when he won the Cesarewitch and I thought he shaped quite well over 10 furlongs at Cork last time when not given a hard time.

The last time he prepped over a middle distance he came over to Chester and won the consolation race, so we know he goes well here and he might just bag another big staying handicap prize if he gets the breaks.

The Verdict: Back MOON OVER MIAMI and ALPHONSE LE GRANDE in 15:05 Chester