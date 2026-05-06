Our form expert has three selections for Friday's ITV action at Ascot and on Chester Cup day.
The Verdict: Friday May 8
1pt win Goldwork in the 13:50 Ascot at 12/1 (General)
1pt win Moon Over Miami in the 15:05 Chester at 10/1 (bet365, 9/1 General)
1pt win Alphonse Le Grande in the 15:05 Chester at 16/1 (General)
All over the Moon in Chester Cup
It looks a very competitive renewal of the Ladbrokes Chester Cup with a Sir Mark Prescott improver in Blindedbythelights heading the betting with an armada from Joseph O’Brien’s propping him up at the top of the market.
The Prescott runner and O’Brien’s A Piece Of Heaven and Galileo Dame all have favourable draws towards the inside, the blinkered Blindedbythelights likely to be ridden prominently by Luke Morris from stall four.
As ever, much will depend on track position and getting a nice prominent ride will likely enhance the chances of the chosen few, including Ralph Beckett’s MOON OVER MIAMI with a bit of luck who breaks from stall seven.
This five-year-old looks an improving stayer and he’s lightly-raced, three from four on turf and just seven races into his career all told, his official rating in the low 90s unlikely to be his ceiling after he won off 90 at Newbury in the spring of last year.
That form looked good at the time with a couple of winners coming out of it in the next few months, but the winner himself was off the track for a year after that before returning at Musselburgh in the Queen’s Cup last time.
He’s clearly had his issues and has been tough to keep sound, but he ran an encouraging race at Musselburgh after getting hassled for the lead and he should come on for the outing second start back.
Chester should suit given his running style while Sea The Moon progeny have a good record around here, so he could lay down a bold bid under Hector Crouch from towards the head of affairs.
I’ll be splitting stakes on him and Tony Martin’s ALPHONSE LE GRANDE who will likely have to come through rivals from a wide draw in 14.
That’s not ideal, but this horse won the Chester Plate, Northumberland Vase and Cesarewitch on his first three trips to England since joining Tony Martin/Cathy O’Leary in Ireland and he’s inching his way back down to a competitive mark.
The handicapper is understandably wary, but a mark of 90 is just 3lb higher than when he won the Cesarewitch and I thought he shaped quite well over 10 furlongs at Cork last time when not given a hard time.
The last time he prepped over a middle distance he came over to Chester and won the consolation race, so we know he goes well here and he might just bag another big staying handicap prize if he gets the breaks.
The Verdict: Back MOON OVER MIAMI and ALPHONSE LE GRANDE in 15:05 Chester
Back Saffie to strike Gold at Ascot
Finally, Eve Johnson Houghton’s GOLDWORK is worth backing at 12/1 in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap over seven furlongs at Ascot.
The son of Dark Angel won a good novice at two from the now 103-rated Stellar Sunrise and his only previous attempt at seven came in heavy ground at Doncaster which you can put a line through.
Gelded last season, he returned with a really promising third over six furlongs at Kempton last time where he stayed on to force a photo for second, looking every inch like another furlong would see him in a better light.
The seven furlongs at Ascot could really suit him and it’s a major positive to see Saffie Osborne booked as she rides this straight track particularly well.
She should get a good tow into this off Angel Of Anfield and Queen Tamara and if the extra furlong does squeeze out more, as it promises to on both running style and pedigree, this gelding should be right in the mix off his mark of 81.
The Verdict: Back GOLDWORK in the 13:50 Ascot
Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 07/05/26
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