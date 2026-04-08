Our form expert has four selections for day two of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree on Friday.

The Verdict: Friday April 10 1pt win Favour And Fortune in the 13:45 Aintree at 11/1 (General) 1pt win Baron Noir in the 14:55 Aintree at 9/2 (Paddy Power, 4/1 General) 1pt e.w. Bill Baxter in the 16:05 Aintree at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Zeus Power in the 16:40 Aintree at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Back Bill to take Topham again

The Randox Topham Handicap Chase has been won by quite a few multiple winners over the years and BILL BAXTER could repeat his 2023 success over the Aintree fences under Sam Twiston-Davies on Friday. Warren Greatrex’s horse looks no back number at the age of 10 and he put in a really encouraging performance when second at Kelso last time, on his first start since wind surgery, where there was no shame in finishing second to the upwardly-mobile King Of Answers over three miles in heavy ground. He can come on from that back at Aintree and the last time he won the Topham he did so on the back of a Kelso prep, while he has won second time back from wind surgery before, too. With a liking for spring ground and a fair handicap mark of 136 – just 3lb higher than when he last won the race – he can go well from a prominent position. Ultragold won this contest at the age of 10 and experience is no bad thing in a race of this nature, while Bill Baxter shaped well enough in the Becher earlier this season with this drop in trip in mind. Madara could be a tough nut to crack if he gets in his Cheltenham rhythm, but he’s 10lb higher and has never been around here before, so he might well be vulnerable to something with the craft for this course from much further down the weights. The Verdict: Back BILL BAXTER in the 16.05 Aintree

Friday could be fit for a King

Earlier on the card BARON NOIR could well reverse Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ form with Sober Glory in the Grade 1 ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices’ Hurdle. The Supreme looked a bit of an education for Baron Noir as he was ridden with restraint up significantly in grade, but he improved his form hugely and did well to get as close as he did from off the pace in a race that suited those ridden up top. Sober Glory was ridden aggressively and he had a tough race, while he might not get in such a good rhythm around here if those tactics are replicated. Certainly, at prohibitive odds around 8/13 he looks short enough, and if Alan King’s horse is ridden a touch more forward by Tom Bellamy he could give Sober Glory a real race on a track that is expected to suit. King always used to target Aintree in his jumps pomp and his FAVOUR AND FORTUNE looks the ideal type for this meeting in the opening William Hill Handicap Hurdle. Indeed, he was third in this race last year when a mistake at the third last didn’t help his cause and he looks to have been aimed at the race this time around off just a 1lb higher mark. Off since Aintree for 323 days, he returned at Kempton in February where he shaped nicely after being keen early on before fitness told on the run-in. That should’ve brought him on significantly and he’s better off with quite a few of these; notably last year’s winner Wellington Arch with whom he gets a 13lb pull at the weights, with just four lengths to make up. The Verdict: Back FAVOUR AND FORTUNE (13.45) and BARON NOIR (14.55)

O’Brien has the Power in the Sefton