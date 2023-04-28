Friday’s high-profile Flat fixture at Sandown had to be abandoned after heavy rain left the course unfit for racing.

The Esher track was due to stage a two-day meeting, with Saturday’s end-of-season jumps fixture preceded by a quality card on the level. Derby and King George hero Adayar was due to make his return in the Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, while several colts had the opportunity to stake a Derby claim in the bet365 Classic Trial. The Group Two bet365 Mile was also set to take place, but Sandown’s clerk of the course Andrew Cooper called a precautionary inspection for 7am late on Friday evening and ultimately had no option but to call off proceedings. He said: “We had just under 12 millimetres of rain here on Thursday, the bulk of which arrived from 6pm onwards. Once that set in, that was when we triggered the precautionary inspection. I wouldn’t say the rain wasn’t forecast, but things took a turn for the worse at that sort of time, having previously been looking reasonably okay.