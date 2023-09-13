Friday racing preview: What the trainers say

Alan King, Trueshan: “We’ve got to get him started, he’s been off a long time. We gave him a break after Ascot and he’s ready to start back. I think whatever he does he’s going to come on plenty for it, but I just felt with the rain coming it was worth getting a run into him. It’s his first run for a while and his first run since a wind op and sometimes they just need a couple of runs to give them their confidence back. I’m happy with him at home and I just want to see him run well.”

Andrew Balding, Coltrane: “Coltrane is a real yard favourite and he has had a great season already. He won the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, he was then second in the Ascot Gold Cup, he ran very well at Goodwood and obviously won the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out. The great thing about him is he seems to be effective on any ground and in any sort of style of race, which is a big help for these stayers. He obviously won the race last year, but he does carry a penalty this year which makes life a lot tougher. If Trueshan is anywhere near his best he will be a very tough opponent and Sweet William is an improving horse as well. It is not a straightforward task, but the horse is really well and he seems to thrive on his racing.”

Robert Havlin, Sweet William: “Sweet William is probably my best horse this year as he’s won three times and never been out of the first two. We think there’s more improvement to come and we think he might make up into an Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup type of horse next year. Since we put blinkers on he’s been ultra consistent. It was obviously another great run in the Ebor, but I was gutted when Frankie (Dettori, on Absurde) got back up after I’d headed him. He’s won over two miles and the Ebor was obviously a drop back in trip. He gets the trip well so there are a lot of positives, especially after all the rain. He doesn’t need soft ground, but he handles it very well.”