Temperatures did drop to almost minus 4C at around 7am, but just 90 minutes later the mercury had started to rise and it was already up to minus 2C at Lingfield.

The forecast is for it to reach a high of up to 5C throughout the day, and clerk of the course George Hill had no qualms about giving the meeting the go ahead before the scheduled 9am check.

“We’re fine to race and we’re getting the information out as quick as we can,” said Hill.