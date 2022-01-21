Sporting Life
Lingfield - green light after inspection

Friday racing: Lingfield on but Market Rasen is abandoned

By Sporting Life
14:02 · FRI January 21, 2022

Day one of the Winter Millions at Lingfield will go ahead as planned after a morning inspection, but Market Rasen is off.

Temperatures did drop to almost minus 4C at around 7am, but just 90 minutes later the mercury had started to rise and it was already up to minus 2C at Lingfield.

The forecast is for it to reach a high of up to 5C throughout the day, and clerk of the course George Hill had no qualms about giving the meeting the go ahead before the scheduled 9am check.

“We’re fine to race and we’re getting the information out as quick as we can,” said Hill.

Timeform Day

On Saturday action is on the all-weather track, but it returns to the jumps course on Sunday where the feature is the £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase.

Hill added: “We’re going to cover up again after racing tonight. We’ve been covered since last Sunday and it worked. Whether we need to inspect ahead of Sunday we don’t know yet.”

Market Rasen was cancelled due to a frozen track after not passing its third inspection at 1130.

