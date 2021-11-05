Friday November 5, 2021 When & Where :

9.50 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Go Bears Go has so far failed to run up to the form of his Group 2 victory over 6f at the Curragh where he beat subsequent Cornwallis winner Twilight Jet. David Loughnane's colt has since finished behind third-placed Armor in the Middle Park at Newmarket and both drop back down in trip. Hierarchy and Vertiginous are other UK raiders but have plenty to find on these terms. Wesley Ward has won the last two renewals and runs three fillies on this occasion. Twilight Gleaming finished runner-up in the Queen Mary before landing a Listed sprint in France but Kaufymaker never looked like catching unbeaten stablemate AVERLY JANE at Keeneland last month. The latter easily won that Listed sprint on her Turf debut and is also preferred to One Timer, who has now won all three outings after beating Time To Party at Santa Anita last time.

10.30 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies The unbeaten ECHO ZULU is a dual winner at the highest level. She beat both Tarabi and Sequist at Saratoga before landing the Frizette, a leading trial race for this, at Belmont last month by over seven lengths and Steve Asmussen's filly is the one to beat. Juju's Map took a step forward when winning a Grade 1 at Keeneland in good style and may prove a bigger threat than the Grade 3 winner Hidden Connection, who scored at Churchill Downs in September. Desert Dawn looks up against it at this level.

11.10 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf This looks wide open with the three UK challengers closely matched. Mise En Scene beat Hello You when winning the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood and the latter beat Cachet when subsequently landing the Rockfel at Newmarket. Ryan Moore partners the French raider and Group 2 winner Malavath, who steps up in trip along with Koala Princess and Bubble Rock. The latter's stablemate Turnerloose finished behind California Angel in a Grade 2 at Keeneland while Pizza Bianca finished runner-up in a Grade 1 at Woodbine. Consumer Spending has her ground but stable companion HAUGHTY produced an impressive late surge to win a maiden at Keeneland. Haughty faces a much stiffer test today but trainer Chad Brown knows what's needed having won this contest five times in the past and his yard is in flying form.

11.50 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Chad Brown won the 2017 renewal at this track with a maiden but this year's representative JACK CHRISTOPHER arrives on the back of an impressive victory in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont. He's taken to confirm latest running with runner-up Commandperformance. The latter's stablemate Double Thunder also finished second in a Grade 1 race last time and is fitted with blinkers for this. Bob Baffert runs three though Corniche is drawn high and Pinehurst is upped in trip after scoring over 7f here. Both have won at the highest level and are preferred to stablemate Barossa but the Japanese raider Jasper Great is hard to assess on his impressive maiden victory at Hanshin, though is related to a Grade 1 winner in North America.

