Go Bears Go has so far failed to run up to the form of his Group 2 victory over 6f at the Curragh where he beat subsequent Cornwallis winner Twilight Jet.
David Loughnane's colt has since finished behind third-placed Armor in the Middle Park at Newmarket and both drop back down in trip. Hierarchy and Vertiginous are other UK raiders but have plenty to find on these terms.
Wesley Ward has won the last two renewals and runs three fillies on this occasion. Twilight Gleaming finished runner-up in the Queen Mary before landing a Listed sprint in France but Kaufymaker never looked like catching unbeaten stablemate AVERLY JANE at Keeneland last month.
The latter easily won that Listed sprint on her Turf debut and is also preferred to One Timer, who has now won all three outings after beating Time To Party at Santa Anita last time.
The unbeaten ECHO ZULU is a dual winner at the highest level.
She beat both Tarabi and Sequist at Saratoga before landing the Frizette, a leading trial race for this, at Belmont last month by over seven lengths and Steve Asmussen’s filly is the one to beat.
Juju's Map took a step forward when winning a Grade 1 at Keeneland in good style and may prove a bigger threat than the Grade 3 winner Hidden Connection, who scored at Churchill Downs in September.
Desert Dawn looks up against it at this level.
This looks wide open with the three UK challengers closely matched.
Mise En Scene beat Hello You when winning the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood and the latter beat Cachet when subsequently landing the Rockfel at Newmarket.
Ryan Moore partners the French raider and Group 2 winner Malavath, who steps up in trip along with Koala Princess and Bubble Rock. The latter’s stablemate Turnerloose finished behind California Angel in a Grade 2 at Keeneland while Pizza Bianca finished runner-up in a Grade 1 at Woodbine.
Consumer Spending has her ground but stable companion HAUGHTY produced an impressive late surge to win a maiden at Keeneland.
Haughty faces a much stiffer test today but trainer Chad Brown knows what’s needed having won this contest five times in the past and his yard is in flying form.
Chad Brown won the 2017 renewal at this track with a maiden but this year’s representative JACK CHRISTOPHER arrives on the back of an impressive victory in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont.
He’s taken to confirm latest running with runner-up Commandperformance. The latter’s stablemate Double Thunder also finished second in a Grade 1 race last time and is fitted with blinkers for this.
Bob Baffert runs three though Corniche is drawn high and Pinehurst is upped in trip after scoring over 7f here.
Both have won at the highest level and are preferred to stablemate Barossa but the Japanese raider Jasper Great is hard to assess on his impressive maiden victory at Hanshin, though is related to a Grade 1 winner in North America.
Charlie Appleby has won this twice and runs two with decent claims. William Buick partners Modern Games, who won a Group 3 over 7f at Newmarket in good style, but Frankie steered home ALBAHR in a Grade 1 contest over today’s trip at Woodbine in September and the runner-up Grafton Street has won subsequently.
The Godolphin colt should make another bold bid and is also preferred to Great Max and the Ballydoyle representative Glounthaune while Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend has been done no favours by the draw as he steps up in trip.
Tiz The Bomb beat Stolen Base and Credibility when winning a Grade 2 at Keeneland and Mackinnon is a Listed winner while Portfolio Company is a likely improver for Chad Brown’s yard and preferred to Dakota Gold and Slipstream of the rest.
