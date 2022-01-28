A review of the action from Huntingdon on Friday as Dibble Decker left his connections looking ahead to a race at Aintree in April.
Dibble Decker (8/1) moved a step closer to giving his connections an end of season trip to the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in April after opening his account under Rules with a front-running success.
After finishing third on his hurdles debut at Newcastle earlier this month, the Jet Away gelding made the most of a drop back in trip when taking division one of the Pertemps Network Novices’ Hurdle (2m) by 10 lengths under Stan Sheppard.
Following the race, which formed the second leg of a 35/1 cross-card double for trainer Tom Lacey, who was earlier on the mark with Nocte Volatus at Doncaster, connections hinted at the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle at Aintree on April 8 as a target for the six-year-old.
James Couldwell, racing manager for ValueRacingClub.co.uk, said: “I was really pleased with him. We ran him in the Listed bumper at Cheltenham (in November) as he had shown an awful lot at home. He came there but he couldn’t quite quicken with them.
“We then sent him to Newcastle over 2m 4f and we didn’t go all that way for the fun of it but the winner (Rafferty’s Return) jumped out and got a 20-length start and never came back. He cantered into the straight but then fell into a bit of a hole.
“Stan Sheppard came back in and said he didn’t stay the trip. Fair play to Stan as we dropped him back to two miles today and making plenty of use on him over that trip on decent ground has worked.
“He has got no fancy entries but you would like to think he could win another race like this we could look at the conditional jockeys’ race at Aintree.”
The 12-times Irish Champion Jump jockey turned TV pundit Ruby Walsh came in for plenty of praise from members of the Mick Fitzgerald Racing Club, which includes Professional Jockeys Association’ chairman Jon Holmes, following the victory of Shallow River.
The six-year-old gelding hit the target on his hurdles debut after running out an impressive three and a half-length winner of the second division of the 2m contest to move winner trainer Fergal O’Brien on to the 99 winner mark for the campaign.
Tim Hailstone, syndicate member, said of the 4/5 winner: “I think we are all delighted with that. Paddy (Brennan) said that is the fastest he has been over hurdles on one first time out over hurdles.
“Thanks go to Ruby Walsh who tipped us to buy this horse after he was third in a bumper at Naas for Margaret Mullins.”
Victory was especially special for Leicestershire-based Hailstone, who admitted he has plenty of fond memories of his previous visits to the Cambridgeshire track.
He said: “This is the very first racecourse I came to as a child aged four and 21 years ago I had my first winner here called Under The Sand and it has trapped me into ownership ever since.”
Amateur jockey Ben Bromley - who rides Janika in Saturday's Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster - secured his first victory in the famous double green silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede after Raffles Gitane (7/1) opened her account over fences by two and three quarter lengths in the Pertemps Network Novices’ Handicap Chase over an extended 2m.
The winning rider, who hails from the Newmarket area and is the son of leading bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley, said of the Harry Whittington-trained winner: “I’ve done bits and bobs like pony racing around here. It’s a nice course but I’ve never had a success around here under Rules.
“That’s my first winner for Simon and Isaac and they have been such a big help in my career and I’ve grown up being around them so it is lovely to ride a winner for them.
“She got a little bit outpaced after three out but she is so tough and she just kept staying on and she was so tough up the run in.”
