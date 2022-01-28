Decker has connections dreaming of Aintree

Dibble Decker (8/1) moved a step closer to giving his connections an end of season trip to the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in April after opening his account under Rules with a front-running success.

After finishing third on his hurdles debut at Newcastle earlier this month, the Jet Away gelding made the most of a drop back in trip when taking division one of the Pertemps Network Novices’ Hurdle (2m) by 10 lengths under Stan Sheppard.

Following the race, which formed the second leg of a 35/1 cross-card double for trainer Tom Lacey, who was earlier on the mark with Nocte Volatus at Doncaster, connections hinted at the Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle at Aintree on April 8 as a target for the six-year-old.

James Couldwell, racing manager for ValueRacingClub.co.uk, said: “I was really pleased with him. We ran him in the Listed bumper at Cheltenham (in November) as he had shown an awful lot at home. He came there but he couldn’t quite quicken with them.

“We then sent him to Newcastle over 2m 4f and we didn’t go all that way for the fun of it but the winner (Rafferty’s Return) jumped out and got a 20-length start and never came back. He cantered into the straight but then fell into a bit of a hole.

“Stan Sheppard came back in and said he didn’t stay the trip. Fair play to Stan as we dropped him back to two miles today and making plenty of use on him over that trip on decent ground has worked.

“He has got no fancy entries but you would like to think he could win another race like this we could look at the conditional jockeys’ race at Aintree.”