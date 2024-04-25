Friday Horse Racing Tips: ITV Racing Tips for April 26

The initial Guineas pointers didn’t produce much to write home about, with all due respect to the winners, but the Derby trials begin in earnest at Sandown on Friday and there’s plenty to be gleaned from such races as the Epsom protagonists have always had a run or two before early-June.

This Sandown card was abandoned due to waterlogging 12 months ago but the bet365 Classic Trial was won by subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover the previous year, while Alenquer beat subsequent Derby hero Adayar – with Yibir and Lone Eagle third and fourth for good measure – in 2021, so it’s a race to take seriously and one that Charlie Appleby has reportedly had in mind for Arabian Crown for some time.

I’m a fan of this Dubawi colt, who was brought along steadily as a two-year-old and picked up experience of this track on his first two visits to the racecourse – winning a maiden at the second time of asking before adding Listed (Salisbury) and Group 3 (Newmarket) victories to his name later in the year.

The five and a half-length Zetland Stakes second Gasper De Lemos has let his form down to some degree with a tame run in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last week but the third, Dallas Star, did come out and win the Ballysax at a big price, so there are mixed messages at this stage.

I can resist Arabian Crown as he’s a very short price given some of the promising rivals in opposition, not least the Owen Burrows-trained War Rooms, who looks a potential improver now stepped up to middle-distances having raced twice at two – both over seven furlongs.

I’ve a lot of time for Macduff too, especially as he was only beaten a couple of lengths by Derby fancy Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge when last seen in September, but I’d rather have a bet in the Group 2 bet365 Mile where Lord North and Nostrum are both quite opposable on the face of it.

The former is getting a bit long in the tooth, while Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum has a major question mark hanging over him given how he ended his three-year-old campaign. Poker Face and a race-fit Charyn are respected rivals but the bet has to be FLIGHT PLAN for trainer Karl Burke, who has started the year in superb form (22% strike-rate over the past fortnight).