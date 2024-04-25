Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out our flagship tipping column

Friday Horse Racing Tips: ITV Racing Tips for April 26

By Matt Brocklebank
15:00 · THU April 25, 2024

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to Friday's ITV Racing action from Sandown Park.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Value Bet tips are now available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus, before the full column appears on the main Sporting Life website and App one hour later.
  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 160pts in profit.

Value Bet tips: Friday April 26

1pt win Blue Lemons in 1.50 Sandown at 14/1 (General)

1pt win Flight Plan in 3.00 Sandown at 8/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The initial Guineas pointers didn’t produce much to write home about, with all due respect to the winners, but the Derby trials begin in earnest at Sandown on Friday and there’s plenty to be gleaned from such races as the Epsom protagonists have always had a run or two before early-June.

This Sandown card was abandoned due to waterlogging 12 months ago but the bet365 Classic Trial was won by subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover the previous year, while Alenquer beat subsequent Derby hero Adayar – with Yibir and Lone Eagle third and fourth for good measure – in 2021, so it’s a race to take seriously and one that Charlie Appleby has reportedly had in mind for Arabian Crown for some time.

I’m a fan of this Dubawi colt, who was brought along steadily as a two-year-old and picked up experience of this track on his first two visits to the racecourse – winning a maiden at the second time of asking before adding Listed (Salisbury) and Group 3 (Newmarket) victories to his name later in the year.

The five and a half-length Zetland Stakes second Gasper De Lemos has let his form down to some degree with a tame run in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last week but the third, Dallas Star, did come out and win the Ballysax at a big price, so there are mixed messages at this stage.

I can resist Arabian Crown as he’s a very short price given some of the promising rivals in opposition, not least the Owen Burrows-trained War Rooms, who looks a potential improver now stepped up to middle-distances having raced twice at two – both over seven furlongs.

I’ve a lot of time for Macduff too, especially as he was only beaten a couple of lengths by Derby fancy Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge when last seen in September, but I’d rather have a bet in the Group 2 bet365 Mile where Lord North and Nostrum are both quite opposable on the face of it.

The former is getting a bit long in the tooth, while Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum has a major question mark hanging over him given how he ended his three-year-old campaign. Poker Face and a race-fit Charyn are respected rivals but the bet has to be FLIGHT PLAN for trainer Karl Burke, who has started the year in superb form (22% strike-rate over the past fortnight).

Flight Plan came up three-quarters of a length short behind Poker Face in a Listed race at Pontefract last July but improved on that form when third over nine furlongs at York before signing off with a career-best Group 2 victory at Leopardstown over Irish Champions Weekend.

I loved how Danny Tudhope took the bull by the horns on him that day and, with so little pace in Friday’s race, it looks another ideal opportunity to put his prominent style to great use, on a track we know tends to favour those on the sharp end over this sort of distance.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/sandown/handicap-flat-class-2-5f-10y/33473061?aff=197321769&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_SBGOFFER

Sticking with the in-form trainer angle, Richard Hannon’s BLUE LEMONS looks worth an interest at a big price in the bet365 Esher Cup Handicap.

He got into a prolonged scrimmaging with Aidan O’Brien’s Capulet and was squeezed for room on his seasonal return at Chelmsford earlier this month, in the end doing remarkably well to box and finish as close as he did after the incident just over a furlong from the finish.

That race was won by Richard Hughes’ Bracken’s Laugh, who Blue Lemons finished just half a length behind when third in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury in September, and he made most of the running in soft conditions on that occasion.

He’s been nudged up in the weights to a mark of 98 following the luckless comeback run but Hannon has enlisted Joe Leavy to take off a handy 5lb and I’d be really sweet on this horse off his former mark of 93.

Leavy doesn’t have much Sandown experience but he did finish third on his only previous ride here and I’ll take my chances given Blue Lemons is among the outsiders of the field.

Published at 1500 BST on 25/04/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo