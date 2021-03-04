Horse Racing
Trainer Gordon Elliot

Friday morning start for Gordon Elliott hearing with IHRB

By Sporting Life
14:41 · THU March 04, 2021

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s referrals committee will begin hearing evidence at 9.30am on Friday, in the Gordon Elliott investigation.

Elliott has been “cooperating fully” with the IHRB since it was announced after a photograph of him sitting on a dead horse was posted on social media last weekend.

The top Irish trainer has subsequently become subject to a temporary British Horseracing Authority ban on running any of his string in Britain, while top owners Cheveley Park Stud have moved their high-profile horses away from his yard.

Among those is the unbeaten Envoi Allen, who is now in the care of Henry de Bromhead.

