French racing tips: Preview and best bets for Chantilly on Sunday July 20

Group action is back again in France this weekend with three pattern events at Chantilly as well as a listed contest but it’s fair to say the quality isn’t as high as in recent weeks.

In view of the continued acceptance of ‘black type’ as the barometer of racecourse performance excellence rather than official or private handicap ratings, it’s surprising more British or Irish trainers don’t flood French listed or pattern events given they are largely easier to win than similar contests domestically.

Take the main event of the day, the Goffs Prix Robert Papin, which carries Group 2 status yet has the look of a substandard Group 3 and that’s a generous view.

Karl Burke, who’s a regular in France with his juveniles, runs Super Soldier, who has already been beaten at a ‘lower’ level in France in the listed Prix La Fleche (by the rail-running Graft, who was then seventh in the Norfolk Stakes) since when he has finished fourteenth of twenty in the Coventry Stakes.

The theory the longer trip in the Coventry caught him out will be put to the test here trying it again, but his form doesn’t look good enough and stronger foreign challenges come from Archie Watson’s Tadej, who finished sixth that Coventry, and Joseph O’Brien’s Green Sense who was also sent to Ascot but contested the Albany Stakes instead.

Tadej wasn’t beaten far in the melee behind clear-cut winner Gstaad in the Coventry, and finished one place and two places respectively in front of a pair whose form since has made his own Coventry effort look all the meritorious, and having beaten the Coventry runner-up (and July Stakes) runner-up Do Or Do Not on his previous outing at York his credentials look the best of all; Green Sense’s debut Curragh win looks ordinary and whose Group 3 second before her down-the-field effort at Ascot has hardly been well advertised.

Burke will have a good line on the merits of home-trained runners Moojeed and Imperial Me Cen having saddled Ali Shuffle (who split the pair) as well as Meelaf against them in the Prix du Bois last month, but that looked a weak contest (as Meelaf’s form before and only run since has suggested) and the winner Moojeed also had the favoured rail that day. Tadej would be my nominal pick around 100/30.

Burke is also represented in the opening Group race, the Prix Chloe, but his representative Serving With Style has been a long way below her two-year-old form in two runs this season and even the one good piece of form she does have from last season, when second in the Rockfel Stakes, is dubious given she was allowed a soft lead in a steadily-run race. Like three of the others, she looks up against it against the ‘big two’, Cathedral and Relaxx.

Cathedral went into my sectional notebooks after her impressive debut win at Lingfield last year, and hasn’t looked back since, finishing second in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on her final start last year (when one place ahead of 1000 Guineas second Threat) and running a race-leading fourth in the Coronation Stakes last time where she improved by 7lb or so to finish just over three lengths behind Cercene.

That run didn’t look to get to the bottom of her, and given she looked as though she’d stay further she might well step forward another chunk over this extra 200m.

Relaxx kept good company last year without showing the same level of form as Cathedral, but has improved this season and won a listed race here readily last time by three lengths. That said, this looks tailor made for Cathedral who has the requisite stamina if the race ends up being strongly run and a sizzling turn of foot if it steadily run.

Rosa Salvaje will enter calculations if she returns to the form that saw her finish one place and three and a half lengths ahead of Lazy Griff at Deauville last summer (when subsequent Prix Djebel second Silius was fourth) but like Serving With Style, she’s yet to fire this season albeit her effort in the French Oaks was respectable enough.

The second Group race on the card, the Prix Messidor over 1600m, is a more interesting affair, and has attracted ten runners. Best of them on Timeform ratings is Simon & Ed Crisford’s Quddwah who is unbeaten at listed level, including at Longchamp earlier this year where he had another two of today’s runners, former French 2000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Siam Paragon back in second and third, but has struggled in a higher grade albeit all those three efforts have come at Group 1 level.

A repeat of last year’s fourth behind Charyn in the Jacques Le Marois at Deauville would be good enough, and it could be argued Quddwah's Longchamp win suggests he has improved since then, but he ran abysmally last time out in the Queen Anne. He is one of six older horses receiving 2lb from Alcantor and Geography who are penalised for their wins this year at Group 3 level.

Alcantor’s came in the Prix Edmond Blanc where he beat Manaba Ya Sanafi by a much smaller margin than Quddwah did later at Longchamp, albeit after being four lengths clear at one point, but he couldn’t make his fitness advantage tell in the bet365 Mile at Sandown the following month and he’ll need the surface to soften appreciably (which it might given the forecast) to show his best form.

Gepgraphy is a triple Group 3 winner in Germany, but didn’t show much in the Diomed Stakes at Epsom where he had Burke’s reopposing Ice Max nearly eight lengths in front of him. That form looks all the better after Docklands’ win in the Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot, but he’s yet to race on ground Timeform has called any faster than good and is another who’ll be more at home on an easy surface.

Caramelito won this race last year but hasn’t been in the same form since, beaten in a conditions race last time, so if there’s one horse who has the potential to leave his form a little way behind and get involved it’s RIDARI, one of three-year-olds in the line-up who is back at the trip at which he finished fifth in the French 2000 Guineas after coming sixth in the French Derby last time.