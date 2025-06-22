French Master to tackle Goodwood Cup for Wathnan Racing

The dust is still settling on a successful Royal Ascot which yielded five winners for Wathnan Racing but some running plans are already taking shape.

An already fine week was capped on Saturday by victories for recent purchases Humidity and Lazzat. The latter unseated James Doyle after his victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes before running loose. His antics and upcoming runners meant that there was limited time to discuss the future in the post-race debrief but trainer Jerome Reynier and Wathnan's racing advisor Richard Brown seemed aligned in thinking that the July Cup would come too soon for sprinting's new star. Reynier suggested that Lazzat could mix racing over six and seven furlongs and that a defence of his Maurice de Gheest title at Deauville could be next and that was a view Brown concurred with when speaking to Racing TV's Luck On Sunday. Plans are more advanced for French Master, who won the Copper Horse Stakes on Tuesday for John and Thady Gosden, with the Frankel colt likely to be handed an ambitious aim in Group 1 company.