French Master to tackle Goodwood Cup for Wathnan Racing

The dust is still settling on a successful Royal Ascot which yielded five winners for Wathnan Racing but some running plans are already taking shape.
An already fine week was capped on Saturday by victories for recent purchases Humidity and Lazzat.
The latter unseated James Doyle after his victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes before running loose. His antics and upcoming runners meant that there was limited time to discuss the future in the post-race debrief but trainer Jerome Reynier and Wathnan's racing advisor Richard Brown seemed aligned in thinking that the July Cup would come too soon for sprinting's new star.
Reynier suggested that Lazzat could mix racing over six and seven furlongs and that a defence of his Maurice de Gheest title at Deauville could be next and that was a view Brown concurred with when speaking to Racing TV's Luck On Sunday.
Plans are more advanced for French Master, who won the Copper Horse Stakes on Tuesday for John and Thady Gosden, with the Frankel colt likely to be handed an ambitious aim in Group 1 company.
"He's obviously very good, said Brown. "I'd like to say try and keep your feet down on the ground with the horses you're involved with and manage, but it's very obvious to me that he is, potentially, a Group horse.
"In fact on that performance he almost certainly is a Group horse. It's very hard to do that and do that as impressively as he did from where he came.
"We've had a brief conversation about that [the Goodwood Cup] because Goodwood is a very important meeting for Wathnan, it's our next major focus. It's sponsored by Qatar so I think we will pitch him in, find out where we're at and have a crack at the Goodwood Cup."
Of the Chesham Stakes winner Humidity, Brown was clearly smitten, adding: "He's got a remarkable stride this horse. It was something we noted when we were buying him, he's got an enormous stride length and I think he's just very, very efficient.
"I think he can go a long way, I was pretty taken with him yesterday."
