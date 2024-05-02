Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Il Est Francais - brilliant winner

French Gold Cup bid shelved for Il Est Francais

By Sporting Life
11:58 · THU May 02, 2024

Il Est Francais will miss the Grand Steeplechase de Paris, with joint-trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm opting to give him a break instead.

The six-year-old won on his chasing debut at Auteuil last September and then took a Listed event at the same track before heading to Kempton to contest the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase.

There he was an impressive 11-length winner, teeing himself up for the Grand Steeplechase de Paris via a prior run in the Grade Two Prix Murat in early April.

However, he was evidently below-par on that occasion and finished a tailed-off last of five runners under usual rider James Reveley.

Il Est Francais has since failed to sparkle in his work at home and therefore his bid for the French equivalent of the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been shelved for this season.

“Following his counter performance last month and a slightly flat piece of work this morning, we have decided with the owners, Richard Kelvin-Hughes and Nicolas De Lageneste, to give the horse a break in the field for a few months,” said a statement from his trainers on X.

“He will rest at his co-owner’s stud Haras De Saint-Voir for the summer.

“Therefore, Il Est Francais will not be taking part in the French Gold Cup at the end of this month.

“We are very much looking forward to having him back for an autumn campaign.

“We prefer to be cautious and give the horse the time he needs to get back to his very best.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo