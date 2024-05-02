French Gold Cup bid shelved for Il Est Francais

The six-year-old won on his chasing debut at Auteuil last September and then took a Listed event at the same track before heading to Kempton to contest the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase.

There he was an impressive 11-length winner, teeing himself up for the Grand Steeplechase de Paris via a prior run in the Grade Two Prix Murat in early April.

However, he was evidently below-par on that occasion and finished a tailed-off last of five runners under usual rider James Reveley.

Il Est Francais has since failed to sparkle in his work at home and therefore his bid for the French equivalent of the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been shelved for this season.