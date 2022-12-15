The seven-year-old was an entrant in the latter event, due to be run last Sunday at Punchestown but abandoned when the track froze and became impossible to race on.

The contest will now go ahead on Monday, but Morris will be without a runner as French Dynamite is due to step up in trip later in the month instead.

A winner of two chases last term, including the Grade Three Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase, French Dynamite began this season with a hurdles victory before just missing out on the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month.

The John Durkan was the intended next step, but after the weather scuppered that plan Morris has decided to go to three miles a little earlier than intended.