French Derby: Richard Hannon excited by King Of CIties

The son of Dubawi will be having his fourth career start in the Prix du Jockey Club and goes there on the back of a good run in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

On that occasion he was beaten a length by Almeric with the pair pulling seven lengths clear of Nightwalker in third.

The trainer hopes his colt's speed will be a key asset at the weekend, telling Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s done very well at home. I was delighted with his first run this year.

"He’s by probably the best stallion on earth and has a very good pedigree. These races are where you would hope he would end up.

“He travelled very well for Ryan Moore at Newmarket in the Feilden Stakes and he’s very good over a mile which you kind of need to be to run very well in a French Derby. He’s had a nice break since Newmarket, we’re very happy with him. It would be nice to train a Derby winner and you never know.”